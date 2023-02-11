How to Watch the Alabama State vs. UAPB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (8-13) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama State Lady Hornets (10-12) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Alabama State vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Hornets put up 6.8 fewer points per game (61.8) than the Lady Lions give up to opponents (68.6).
- When Alabama State allows fewer than 63.4 points, it is 4-2.
- When it scores more than 68.6 points, Alabama State is 7-0.
- The 63.4 points per game the Lady Lions score are 9.6 fewer points than the Lady Hornets allow (73).
- UAPB has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 73 points.
- UAPB's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 61.8 points.
Alabama State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/30/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 77-68
|Al Lawson Center
|2/4/2023
|Grambling
|L 52-51
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|2/6/2023
|Southern
|W 48-43
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|2/11/2023
|@ UAPB
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|2/13/2023
|@ Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
|2/18/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.