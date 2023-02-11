Saturday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (8-13) and the Alabama State Lady Hornets (10-12) at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 70-65 based on our computer prediction, with UAPB securing the victory. Game time is at 1:30 PM on February 11.

The Lady Hornets head into this game on the heels of a 48-43 victory over Southern on Monday.

Alabama State vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Alabama State vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 70, Alabama State 65

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Hornets beat the Southern Lady Jaguars in a 48-43 win on February 6. It was their best win of the season.

Alabama State has nine wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Samford (No. 242) on December 7

72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 253) on January 4

81-73 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 23

77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on January 21

58-56 on the road over South Alabama (No. 325) on December 17

Alabama State Performance Insights