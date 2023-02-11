How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (21-3, 11-0 SEC) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Auburn Tigers (17-7, 7-4 SEC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Neville Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.4% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 39% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- Alabama has put together an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 17th.
- The Crimson Tide score 19.1 more points per game (83.7) than the Tigers give up (64.6).
- When Alabama gives up fewer than 72.3 points, it is 19-0.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Alabama is averaging 12.2 more points per game at home (88.3) than on the road (76.1).
- At home the Crimson Tide are conceding 62.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than they are away (68.5).
- At home, Alabama makes 11.7 trifectas per game, 2.3 more than it averages away (9.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36%) than on the road (33.2%).
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 101-44
|Coleman Coliseum
|2/4/2023
|@ LSU
|W 79-69
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/8/2023
|Florida
|W 97-69
|Coleman Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/18/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.