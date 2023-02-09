Samford vs. East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Pete Hanna Center has the Samford Bulldogs (13-11) going head to head against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (17-7) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-57 victory as our model heavily favors Samford.
In their last time out, the Bulldogs won on Saturday 72-63 against Western Carolina.
Samford vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
Samford vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Samford 69, East Tennessee State 57
Samford Schedule Analysis
- Against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles on December 3, the Bulldogs picked up their signature win of the season, a 71-59 home victory.
- Samford has four losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
- Samford has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (10).
Samford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-66 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on December 21
- 81-62 at home over Furman (No. 243) on January 26
- 75-68 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 17
- 76-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on January 7
- 75-68 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on February 2
Samford Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs' +26 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.3 points per game (120th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (260th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Samford is posting 69.7 points per game this year in conference games. As a comparison, its season average (68.3 points per game) is 1.4 PPG lower.
- The Bulldogs are posting 76.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 62.2 points per contest.
- Samford cedes 61.9 points per game at home this season, compared to 70.6 away from home.
- The Bulldogs' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 73.9 points per contest compared to the 68.3 they've averaged this year.
