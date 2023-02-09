How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-15, 3-9 ASUN) are home in ASUN play against the Kennesaw State Owls (18-7, 10-2 ASUN) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.
Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- This season, the Gamecocks have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.
- In games Jacksonville State shoots better than 43.4% from the field, it is 8-5 overall.
- The Gamecocks are the 176th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 205th.
- The Gamecocks put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Owls allow (69.2).
- When Jacksonville State puts up more than 69.2 points, it is 9-2.
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison
- Jacksonville State scores 76.0 points per game at home, compared to 60.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 16.0 points per contest.
- The Gamecocks are giving up 62.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.2 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (75.0).
- Jacksonville State is sinking 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 3.3 more threes and 6.3% points better than it is averaging in away games (7.1 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
Jacksonville State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 70-53
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|2/2/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|L 69-67
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|L 71-64
|Freedom Hall
|2/9/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|2/16/2023
|Queens
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
