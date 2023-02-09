The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-15, 3-9 ASUN) are home in ASUN play against the Kennesaw State Owls (18-7, 10-2 ASUN) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

This season, the Gamecocks have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.

In games Jacksonville State shoots better than 43.4% from the field, it is 8-5 overall.

The Gamecocks are the 176th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 205th.

The Gamecocks put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Owls allow (69.2).

When Jacksonville State puts up more than 69.2 points, it is 9-2.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

Jacksonville State scores 76.0 points per game at home, compared to 60.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 16.0 points per contest.

The Gamecocks are giving up 62.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.2 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (75.0).

Jacksonville State is sinking 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 3.3 more threes and 6.3% points better than it is averaging in away games (7.1 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

