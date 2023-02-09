Thursday's game features the Kennesaw State Owls (18-7, 10-2 ASUN) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-15, 3-9 ASUN) matching up at Pete Mathews Coliseum (on February 9) at 8:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-69 victory for Kennesaw State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The game has no set line.

Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 72, Jacksonville State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kennesaw State (-3.5)

Kennesaw State (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.1

Jacksonville State's record against the spread this season is 8-12-0, and Kennesaw State's is 14-5-0. The Gamecocks have an 8-12-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 13-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the last 10 games, Jacksonville State is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Kennesaw State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' -29 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.8 points per game (252nd in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per contest (194th in college basketball).

The 31.9 rebounds per game Jacksonville State averages rank 178th in the country, and are 4.2 more than the 27.7 its opponents grab per outing.

Jacksonville State knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.3. It shoots 36.8% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Gamecocks put up 93 points per 100 possessions (198th in college basketball), while giving up 94.6 points per 100 possessions (284th in college basketball).

Jacksonville State loses the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.8 (249th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.