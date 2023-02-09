Thursday's game that pits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-10) against the Bellarmine Knights (7-17) at Pete Mathews Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-53 in favor of Jacksonville State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:15 PM ET on February 9.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Gamecocks earned an 87-63 victory over Queens (NC).

Jacksonville State vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET

Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville State vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 76, Bellarmine 53

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks defeated the No. 203-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Campbell Lady Camels, 59-47, on December 21, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins

75-59 at home over Samford (No. 242) on November 30

71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on December 14

60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 267) on January 28

59-51 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 307) on December 29

68-50 over Utah Tech (No. 308) on December 20

Jacksonville State Performance Insights