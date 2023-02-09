Auburn vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (23-0) and the Auburn Tigers (13-9) at Neville Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-48, with heavily favored South Carolina taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Tigers enter this contest on the heels of a 54-51 loss to Arkansas on Sunday.
Auburn vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Auburn vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, Auburn 48
Auburn Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers took down the UCF Knights (No. 9 in our computer rankings) in an 86-46 win on December 3 -- their signature victory of the season.
- The Tigers have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three), but also have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 losses (five).
- Auburn has four losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the country.
Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-76 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on January 22
- 71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 26
- 66-55 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 30
- 74-73 over Colorado State (No. 110) on November 26
- 81-41 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on December 11
Auburn Performance Insights
- The Tigers average 69.0 points per game (110th in college basketball) while allowing 65.0 per outing (203rd in college basketball). They have a +89 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game.
- Auburn's offense has been worse in SEC games this season, scoring 57.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.0 PPG.
- The Tigers are scoring 72.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 54.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, Auburn has been better at home this season, allowing 57.5 points per game, compared to 79.4 in away games.
- The Tigers have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 57.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 11.1 points fewer than the 69.0 they've scored this season.
