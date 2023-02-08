How to Watch Alabama vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC) welcome in the Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) after victories in six home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Alabama vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Gators allow to opponents.
- Alabama has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the best rebounding team in the country, the Gators rank 127th.
- The Crimson Tide average 83.1 points per game, 18.3 more points than the 64.8 the Gators give up.
- Alabama is 20-3 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Alabama has played better when playing at home this season, putting up 87.5 points per game, compared to 76.1 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Crimson Tide have been better in home games this season, ceding 61.7 points per game, compared to 68.5 away from home.
- When playing at home, Alabama is making two more treys per game (11.4) than when playing on the road (9.4). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in away games (33.2%).
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 93-69
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/31/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 101-44
|Coleman Coliseum
|2/4/2023
|@ LSU
|W 79-69
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/8/2023
|Florida
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.