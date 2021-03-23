How Can You Protect Your Rights After a Truck Accident?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Vanover Hall & Bartley and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Vanover Hall & Bartley, visit https://vhblaw.com/

Motor vehicle collisions, especially truck accidents, in Kentucky are undeniably dangerous since a commercial-type vehicle carries so much weight behind it. Such accidents can also be stressful considering the expenses you’ll incur after such an event.

Such an accident may put your rights in danger since trucks are usually owned by large corporations with powerful legal teams who will work to diminish claims. They may even file a lawsuit against you, which may put you and your family in a difficult financial situation. But, you don’t have to worry because there are ways you can protect your rights and yourself from getting into these situations.

Get Medical Treatment

After an accident, it’s best to seek medical treatment as soon as you can. Seeing a doctor who can assess your injuries can help you understand their extent and how you can recover faster. You can also have the doctor fully document all the injuries you’ve sustained from the accident to help establish your claim.

Do Not Talk to Anyone

Following a crash, you may feel a strong urge to apologize for what happened, even if it’s not your fault. It’s okay to feel apologetic since it’s part of human nature. However, you should never acknowledge fault because that is a legal issue, and such a statement may be used against you even if the facts show that, clearly, you were not to blame for the collision.

Be Cautious of the Documents You’re Signing

After the accident, the company that owns the truck may send their legal team and insurance claim adjusters to the scene. They may try to get you to sign a release form that will take away your legal rights. They may also negotiate with you. Do not agree to either, as this can be potentially used against you or even bar any other claims by you. Only sign documents that are issued by the police department.

Get a Lawyer

Calling an experienced truck accident lawyer is the best thing you can do to protect your rights. He/she will help establish the fault of the accident, collect evidence, talk to insurance adjusters, and initiate the lawsuit if necessary.

