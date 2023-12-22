FAIR: House Effort to Impeach Mayorkas is Fully Justified, As He Continues to Imperil National Security

The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) in response to today's announcement by House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green that he is initiating impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas:

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) commends the House Committee on Homeland Security for moving forward on impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"In his nearly three years in office, Secretary Mayorkas has implemented policies – many in direct contravention of the laws he swore to uphold – to carry out the President's open-borders agenda. Our borders are out of control at a time of heightened terrorism threats because he refuses to enforce nearly every law designed to secure our borders and enforce our immigration laws. The crisis is of his own making, and his failed leadership has betrayed the American people.

"His actions constitute dereliction of duty and a violation of his oath of office and he must be removed from his position of Secretary of Homeland Security."

