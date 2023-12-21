NYC Community Composting Organizations Big Reuse, Earth Matter NY and LES Ecology Center Race to Secure Additional Philanthropic Funding as a Temporary Fix in Light of City Budget Cuts

Organizations, including Mill, the food-recycling system, donated $350,000 in emergency 'stop-gap' funding to help maintain operations while working to assemble a fund to support these community composting nonprofits through June 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Big Reuse, Earth Matter NY and LES Ecology Center announced new philanthropic funding to support their community composting programs impacted by the city's budget cuts. Funding for these services is due to stop on January 1, 2024.

Mill and partners donate $350,000 in emergency stop-gap funding to NYC community composters

Mill, the company behind the home food-recycling system, along with other philanthropic partners, donated an additional $350,000 to maintain compost processing operations into spring for the organizations previously funded by the NYC Compost Project , including Big Reuse, LES Ecology Center and Earth Matter NY. The funding also prevents the loss of some of the 40+ green jobs and expertise at risk as a result of these budget cuts.

This donation ensures that organics that are collected from New Yorkers at GrowNYC Greenmarkets and LES Ecology drop-off sites across the city can be processed and turned into compost by Big Reuse and Earth Matter NY, and redistributed in the community. This latest philanthropic effort follows an anonymous donation to GrowNYC's Composting Program earlier this month.

Significant additional funding is still necessary to cover the $3M city budget cut and support vital outreach, education and engagement programs across the city. Mill is galvanizing support for additional emergency funds to support these community composting nonprofits until city funding is restored. There has been an outcry from New Yorkers at the potential loss of community composting services, with more than 47,000 signing a petition in support of the organizations.

If you are an interested organization, philanthropist or company looking to get involved in the campaign to save NYC community composting, contact nyccompost@mill.com .

New Yorkers can continue to spread the word and voice support to restore funding by signing the petition , or making a direct donation to the organizations' fundraising page .

Justin Green, Executive Director, Big Reuse explained. "Community composting is essential for New York City and provides a valuable service that can be accessed by everyone. At Big Reuse, we compost food scraps locally with Parks' leaf and yard waste, support community gardens efforts to compost, distribute compost to green our parks, street trees and community gardens and engage New Yorkers in efforts to reduce waste and take action to fight climate change. We are proud to work with our partners and Mill to restore funding to keep our sites operating."

Marisa DeDominicis, Executive Director, Earth Matter NY continued. "For decades, communities across the country have looked to New York City as the leading example of Community Composting in action, with citizens taking responsibility for, seeing the value in, and re-directing organics from the waste stream and returning nutrients to the soil as part of a long term solution to climate change. These local composting efforts are manifesting larger societal changes and benefit our parks and gardens. We are gratified by the recognition and support from over 47,000 signatories to the petition for funding restoration. We look forward to working with Mill to continue to encourage and support neighbor participation in this critical work."

Christine Datz-Romero, Executive Director, LES Ecology Center reinforced. "New York City has unique and vibrant community compost groups who have helped to advance and advocate for composting to mitigate our climate crisis and create a greener and just city. At the LES Ecology Center, we have nourished this movement since 1990 and we are looking forward to working with Mill and our partners to continue to educate, engage, and inspire New Yorkers to be part of climate solutions by taking responsibility for their waste."

Andrina Sanchez, Communications Lead, GrowNYC, said. "We're grateful for the recent financial support from an anonymous donor, allowing GrowNYC to continue food scrap collection until June 2024 but the future of our seven vital coalition partners is at stake. Our work to preserve community composting continues until city funding is restored for all community composting initiatives. GrowNYC remains resolute in supporting our coalition partners as the impending closure of these essential NYC Compost Project partners is a setback for environmental education and community engagement."

"Mill is involved in these efforts as part of its mission to keep food out of the landfill. One of the most effective ways to do that is to support local community composting programs that increase public awareness and education around wasted food, benefit neighborhoods by keeping streets clean, and providing essential soil amendments for the city's parks and gardens. Community composting as we know it in the United States was born in New York as a result of the efforts of these organizations over decades. We're proud to be supporting these vital teams who – through their long term commitment to raising awareness of the importance of keeping food out of landfills – have been an inspiration to us," said Harry Tannenbaum, President and Co-Founder, Mill.

In addition to the philanthropic contribution, Mill is also pledging ongoing support by donating $100 for anyone who signs up for its service at mill.com/nyc using code MillxNYC through June 2024. This initiative will create a continued source of funding for the community composting organizations through June 2024.

About Big Reuse

Big Reuse advances New York City's sustainable urban environment through circular economy programs that divert waste from our landfills and reduce greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere.

About Earth Matter NY

Earth Matter NY Inc. is dedicated to advancing the art, science, and application of composting in and around New York City. Earth Matter NY processes food waste generated by NYC residents, including through a partnership with DSNY's NYC Compost Project. Through a partnership with The Trust for Governors Island, we also process all of the landscape waste and food waste generated by island partners and visitors. Earth Matter provides participatory learning activities in pursuit of paths towards zero waste.

About LES Ecology Center

The Lower East Side Ecology Center has pioneered community-based models in urban sustainability since 1987. We provide unique e-waste and composting services, environmental stewardship opportunities, and educational programming to all New Yorkers to create an equitable, resilient, and sustainable city.

About GrowNYC

Today, GrowNYC is a leading 501(3)(c) environmental nonprofit in NYC - helping more than 3 million New Yorkers by providing essential sustainability services and taking action to make NYC a truly livable city. One where every New Yorker can enjoy a healthier, more sustainable life. Our mission is to empower all New Yorkers with equitable access to fresh, locally grown food, neighborhood green spaces, opportunities to reduce waste, and care for the environment.

About Mill Industries Inc. ("Mill")

Mill makes it easy to prevent food waste at home with an innovative new kitchen experience and pathways that keep food out of landfills.

Mill is the bin that wastes nothing. It's an odorless kitchen bin that automatically recycles food scraps into clean, dry grounds overnight. Once the bin fills up after a few weeks, customers can send the grounds back to Mill to be turned into food for chickens, or use them at home or participate in local composting programs.

Mill was founded in 2020 by Matt Rogers and Harry Tannenbaum, who worked together at Nest, building the iconic Nest Learning Thermostat and other smart home products. The lessons they learned about encouraging new habits at home that are good for people and the planet were applied in creating Mill to change our perception of waste, starting in the kitchen.

Mill and Food Grounds are trademarks of Mill Industries Inc.

