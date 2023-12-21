TAIPEI, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaRF, a global leader in wireless connectivity, is thrilled to announce its participation in CES 2024, the world's premier tech event, held in Las Vegas from January 9th to 12th. AsiaRF is excited to showcase its latest advancements in Wi-Fi HaLow technology, powered by our strategic partner Morse Micro, the leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon vendor.

Explore AsiaRF's Wireless Innovations at CES 2024, Las Vegas: Tech Excellence Unveiled.

At booth 2304 in the Westgate for CES 2024, we're thrilled to highlight our revolutionary 'Enterprise IoT gateway' AP7622, a pinnacle in wireless integration compatible with Wi-Fi HaLow, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G/LTE. This cutting-edge product anchors our showcase of advanced Wi-Fi HaLow IoT solutions. Alongside, we feature a Wi-Fi HaLow wearable gateway ARFHL-UM, Outdoor CPE ARFHL-OD, and a groundbreaking IP Camera series, all exemplifying our commitment to long range, power efficient, and reliable connectivity. The Outdoor CPE, especially popular among our offerings, will be presented in a live demo.

"At this year's CES 2024, AsiaRF will showcase a series of new Wi-Fi HaLow innovations. We value our long-standing strategic partnership with Morse Micro, said Paul Lai, CEO of AsiaRF. "They are at the forefront of wireless technology innovation and differentiation, making them the partner of choice to deliver the latest cutting-edge Wi-Fi HaLow experiences for today and beyond."

"Our collaboration with AsiaRF marks a significant milestone in advancing Wi-Fi HaLow technology. This partnership is built on a shared dedication to innovation and a commitment to enhance wireless solutions across various industries," said Michael De Nil, CEO and co-founder of Morse Micro. "We are excited for Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology to power AsiaRF new products, setting new standards for long range and power efficiency in wireless and IoT markets."

Building on 27 years of success, AsiaRF made waves at MWC in Las Vegas by debuting the world's first Wi-Fi HaLow CERTIFIED gateway. Our Wi-Fi 6E AX3000 module AW7916-NPD, certified by the FCC and international safety bodies, also captivated audiences. At CES 2024, we're set to introduce our pioneering Wi-Fi 7 module featuring MediaTek MT7996, poised to significantly impact the market. As a leader in wireless connectivity, AsiaRF excels in OEM and ODM services, continuously innovating with products like the Wi-Fi 7 module, all while maintaining our commitment to quality and customer service excellence.

Booth Information

Date: 2024/1/9-12

Location: Westgate Las Vegas & Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)

Booth Number: 2304 (Westgate)

About AsiaRF|Extend Your Reach

AsiaRF has been a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions since its inception in 1996. Our mission is to make IoT technology more accessible, efficient, and practical to expand the horizons of people's lives and work. For more information, visit AsiaRF Official Website: https://www.asiarf.com/

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/ .

