First Official Guests Welcomed to Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland

Vibrant new land provides guests with fun-filled experiences like no other

SHANGHAI, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first Zootopia-themed land officially opened in Shanghai Disneyland today, marking another momentous milestone for Shanghai Disney Resort. With the grand opening, the new land welcomed its first official guests from around the world, fully immersing them in the colorful and vibrant mammalian metropolis based on the popular Walt Disney Animation Studios film Zootopia.

Zootopia opens to guests from around the world (PRNewswire)

With palpable anticipation and enthusiasm, guests and Disney fans eagerly awaited the land opening moment this morning. Many guests donned Zootopia-inspired accessories to identify with their favorite animal species and became residents of Zootopia, ready to fully experience the ever-unfolding stories in the new land.

Leaders from The Walt Disney Company and Shanghai Disney Resort, artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios, as well as cast members and Imagineers, lined the entrance leading to Zootopia, ready to greet guests as they embarked on a thrilling adventure in this captivating new land.

First official guests to Zootopia enter the new land, donning Zootopia-inspired looks (PRNewswire)

First official guests to Zootopia enter the new land, donning Zootopia-inspired looks (PRNewswire)

Zootopia is yet another example of Disney's legendary storytelling and how Disney is expanding its popular and beloved stories in new ways as part of Disney Experiences' incredible growth story. Disney Animation's Zootopia remains the highest grossing foreign animated film in China to date. This physical manifestation of the story further enhances Shanghai Disney Resort's leading position as a must-visit destination for guests of all ages.

Similar to the city of Shanghai, Zootopia presents a bright and futuristic panorama during the day, and a stunning illumination after dark for a transformed and captivating nighttime skyline. Guests will find that Zootopia is a place to explore again and again, with new discoveries awaiting with each visit.

With so many beloved stories to tell, Shanghai Disney Resort continues to turn vision into reality, bringing concepts that previously only existed in one's imagination, or on screen, to life.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shanghai Disney Resort