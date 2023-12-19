SOCi Continues to Stand Out as an 11-Category Leader Across G2 in Winter 2024 Reports

Driving momentum with the revolutionary Genius product line, SOCi reinforces its role as a cutting-edge platform for increasing local visibility for enterprises

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the leading CoMarketing Cloud Platform for multi-location enterprises, has earned the number one placement in 29 Winter 2024 Reports by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition from G2 is based on review form responses from SOCi customers in each related category.

As a result of receiving positive reviews from verified users, and compared to similar products in each category, SOCi achieved Leader status on the following G2 Grid Reports:

Comments from recent reviews of SOCi on G2:

Enterprise Marketer



"Being part of a franchise network adds a layer of complexity to our digital needs. SOCi makes social scheduling and publishing easy for our 300+ locations. It has also been a lifesaver for directory listings and online reputation management. We are currently trialing a few AI features and are excited about how these can help our franchisees be more efficient within their operations." -

Marketing Manager



"The SOCi team is by your side every step of the way. The platform makes it easy peasy to integrate all your social channels. There are an infinite amount of features that the platform offers. The best part is it is easy for my teams to use and measure success. I have enjoyed being able to use the platform from a corporate level and the onsite teams seem to really appreciate and use it frequently once they have proper training, which SOCi does for you!" -

Marketing Director "SOCi helps me keep track of my social content in that it can save fully crafted posts with copy, hashtags, and content, which has made content organization for my 150+ pages just a few clicks away from finding. Customer support is always prompt in taking care of any tickets/requests on my end. SOCi's implementation staff was very helpful in getting our network integrated. I currently use SOCi every day in my role and so far have not had any issues/problems." -

Throughout 2023, SOCi has developed game-changing, AI-powered solutions for its customers that efficiently manage and scale time-consuming marketing tasks, ultimately increasing local visibility for multi-location enterprises. The company recently announced the beta launch of Genius Social , a cutting-edge AI automation layer to the company's core Social product that serves as both a data analyst and digital marketing strategist for each location.

With a continuous learning capability and integration of data from other SOCi products, the Genius line has been steadily rolling out since the initial launch in May 2023. Its first, Genius Reviews , has proven to increase response rates by 19% and improve speed of review responses by 64%. SOCi data also found that enterprises that implement SOCi Genius Reviews stand to save 80% per year in annual staff cost compared to those that handle reviews manually.

Learn more about what our customers have to say about SOCi on G2: https://www.g2.com/products/soci/reviews .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud Platform for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

