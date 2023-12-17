Patriot Drills 56.6 m at 1.37% Li2O in Step-Out Hole and Completes Final Hole of 2023 Program at the CV5 Pegmatite, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - December 18, 2023 – SYDNEY, Australia

Highlights

56.6 m at 1.37% Li 2 O and 9.9 m at 3.58% Li 2 O (CV23-231).



50.1 m at 1.17% Li 2 O , 38.0 m at 1.44% Li 2 O , and 17.2 m at 2.20% Li 2 O (CV23-223).



48.4 m at 1.21% Li 2 O , including 11.0 m at 3.42% Li 2 O (CV23-211).



29.2 m at 1.35% Li 2 O , including 8.4 m at 3.50% Li 2 O (CV23-240).



25.6 m at 1.98% Li 2 O and 33.4 m at 0.80% Li 2 O (CV23-222).

19.2 m at 1.74% Li 2 O (CV23-215).



14.8 m at 1.36% Li 2 O (CV23-210).

The Company is currently working to process a backlog of core, due to wildfires and prioritization of drilling staff in accommodation. Core processing is continuing at site and is expected to continue through to the holidays to clear the remaining backlog.



Going forward the Company will only report pegmatite drill intercepts at the same time as the respective core assays are announced, in compliance with applicable ASX and TSX-V rules. The change is intended to allow for reporting of results in the most appropriate manner available between the ASX and TSX regulatory regimes.

CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite has been traced to a 4.35 km strike length, which remains open along strike and at depth (see news release dated The(see news release dated September 24, 2023 ) – drill results for an additional 0.25 km of prospective strike length remain to be reported.

CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite has been traced to a ~1.1 km strike length, which remains open along strike and at depth (see news release dated The(see news release dated October 18, 2023 ) – drill results for an additional ~1.2 km of prospective strike length remain to be reported.

The CV9 Spodumene Pegmatite has been traced to a 0.45 km strike length following initial drill testing, which remains open along strike and at depth (see news released dated following initial drill testing,(see news released dated November 22, 2023 ).

Multiple spodumene pegmatite outcrop clusters remaining to be drill tested – CV4, CV8, CV10, and CV12 (only 1 shallow hole completed to date).

Blair Way, Company President, CEO, and Director, comments: "It is hard to understate the success of the 2023 drill campaign, including our recently completed summer-fall program. In addition to underpinning a maiden mineral resource estimate mid year, which established CV5 as a world class deposit and one of the largest lithium pegmatites globally, we have extended the strike length of CV5 to 4.35 km with drill results over additional prospective strike remaining to be reported. Further, drilling this summer-fall at CV13 has confirmed continuous pegmatite of at least 1.1 km in strike length with drill results for an additional 1.2 km of prospective strike remaining to be reported, and initial drill testing at CV9 has outlined a potentially large and fertile pegmatite over at least 450 m of strike length. The 2023 program has firmly demonstrated the world class scale of the system at Corvette, and is poised for continued growth over the next few months as additional assays from the program are reported."

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSXV: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce further drill results, as well as completion of the final hole of its 2023 drill campaign at the Corvette Property with core processing continuing at site. The Corvette Property (the "Property" or "Project"), wholly owned by the Company, is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The 2023 drill campaign included holes completed at the CV5, CV13, and CV9 pegmatites. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, with a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred1, is situated approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all–weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure. The CV13 and CV9 spodumene pegmatites are located approximately 3 km west-southwest and 14 km west of CV5, respectively (Figure 1).

A total of 266 holes, for approximately 78,100 m of coring, have been completed over the 2023 drill campaign. Of this, 177 holes, totalling approximately 45,700 m, have been completed during the summer-fall program – 82 holes (~26,600 m) at CV5, 74 holes (~14,900 m) at CV13, 18 holes (~4,050 m) at CV9, and 3 holes (~150 m) at the KM-270 camp. Collectively, to date, the Company has now completed over 350 drill holes, totalling approximately 105,500 m, targeting lithium pegmatite across the Property.

The Company continues to process drill core from the 2023 program on site and is expected to have core samples from the final holes into the lab early in the new year. Going forward the Company will only report pegmatite drill intercepts at the same time as the respective core assays are announced, in compliance with applicable ASX and TSX-V rules. The change is intended to allow for reporting of results in the most appropriate manner available between the ASX and TSX regulatory regimes.

Drill core sample assay results for 27 holes are reported herein. Core sample assays for more than 125 holes completed over the 2023 summer fall drill program remain to be announced.

Figure 1: Spodumene pegmatite occurrences at the Property. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

CV5 Pegmatite

New drill results reported herein continue to demonstrate that the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite remains well mineralized over its previously announced western extension (see news release dated September 24, 2023), and outside of the June 2023 mineral resource estimate block model (see news released dated July 30, 2023). Results are presented in Table 1 and include:

56.6 m at 1.37% Li 2 O and 9.9 m at 3.58% Li 2 O (CV23-231).

50.1 m at 1.17% Li 2 O , 38.0 m at 1.44% Li 2 O , and 17.2 m at 2.20% Li 2 O (CV23-223).

48.4 m at 1.21% Li 2 O , including 11.0 m at 3.42% Li 2 O (CV23-211).

29.2 m at 1.35% Li 2 O , including 8.4 m at 3.50% Li 2 O (CV23-240).

25.6 m at 1.98% Li 2 O and 33.4 m at 0.80% Li 2 O (CV23-222).

Figure 2: Simplified geological cross-sections over the recently defined western extension at CV5. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

Very strong grades over material widths are present over the western extension at CV5, including at least four (4) intervals of 5+ m at 3.4+% Li 2 O (drill holes CV23-208, 211, 231, and 240) in assays reported to date. Further drill delineation of the area is a high priority for the Company. Geological cross-section interpretations for two fences of drill holes completed over the western extension are presented in Figure 2.

Additionally, infill drilling at CV5 continues to return wide and well-mineralized spodumene pegmatite intercepts. Results announced herein include 67.1 m at 1.56% Li 2 O, including 13.0 m at 3.44% Li 2 O (CV23-241), and 63.0 m at 1.13% Li 2 O (CV23-230).

With the 2023 summer-fall drill program now completed, the Company has extended the CV5 Pegmatite to approximately 4.35 km total strike length and remains open (see news release dated September 24, 2023) with drill results for an additional 0.25 km of prospective strike length remaining to be reported (Figure 3). The CV5 maiden mineral resource estimate (109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O, inferred1) includes only ~3.4 km of the current 4.35 km strike length, thereby outlining significant and tangible potential for resource expansion. Already, the maiden mineral resource estimate for CV5 denotes it as the largest lithium pegmatite deposit in the Americas1 and is well positioned to become an important source of spodumene for the growing battery-supply chain of North America.

Collectively, the 2023 summer-fall program has drill tested an additional 900 m of strike length over the CV5 area with results reported for only 650 m of this. This drilling was completed in the west as step-outs towards CV13, closing the gap remaining to be drill tested between the two pegmatites to 2.9 km (Figure 4).

Figure 3: Drill holes completed through 2023 at CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

Table 1: Core assay summary for drill holes reported herein at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

Figure 4: Remain to be drill tested corridor between the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

CV13 Pegmatite

At the CV13 Pegmatite, drill results continue to demonstrate a well-mineralized upper pegmatite dyke of comparable widths to those reported in drill hole in 2022. Drill results announced herein are presented in Table 2 and include:

19.2 m at 1.74% Li 2 O (CV23-215)

14.8 m at 1.36% Li 2 O (CV23-210)

11.2 m at 1.02% Li 2 O (CV23-235)

9.7 m at 1.07% Li 2 O (CV23-213)

The lower pegmatite dyke remains more variably mineralized compared to the upper dyke with results including 10.0 m at 0.83% Li 2 O (CV23-218). The Company will continue to strategically test the lower pegmatite dyke for abrupt thickening (i.e., a blow-out) coincident with the presence of spodumene mineralization.

At CV13, the 2023 summer-fall drilling has extended the pegmatite to approximately 1.1 km in strike length and remains open (see news released dated October 18, 2023) with drill results for an additional ~1.2 km of prospective strike length remaining to be reported (Figure 5). The CV13 Pegmatite is currently interpreted to be characterized by a principal "upper" dyke and a secondary "lower" dyke, as well as several subordinate sub-parallel dykes, and are collectively geologically modelled to be shallowly dipping northerly. The principal dyke (the "upper" dyke) dips typically between 20-25° and has been traced at depth to at least 300 m down-dip (vertical depth from surface of ~140 m) and remains open.

Figure 5: Drill holes completed through 2023 at CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

Table 2: Core assay summary for drill holes reported herein at the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

CV9 Pegmatite

Further west at the Property, approximately 9.5 km west-northwest of CV13, initial drill testing of the CV9 Pegmatite has delineated a current strike length of at least 0.45 km and remains open, with three (3) holes returning continuous pegmatite intersections of 60+ m (see news released dated November 22, 2023) (Figure 6). The CV9 Pegmatite is currently interpreted to consist of a single principal dyke, which outcrops at surface, has a steep northerly dip, and is moderately plunging to the east-southeast. Assays remain to be reported for all drill holes completed at CV9 and are anticipated to be received in late January / early February 2024.

Figure 6: Drill holes completed at the CV9 Spodumene Pegmatite (see news release dated November 22, 2023) (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

2023 Drill Program Wrap-up and 2024 Winter Drill Program Plans

The 2023 summer-fall drill program, although hindered by regional forest fires for multiple months, was highly successful with a collective pegmatite strike length of at least 5.9 km now defined – 4.35 km and open (CV5), 1.1 km and open (CV13), and 0.45 km and open (CV9) – as well as results pending over an additional 1.5 km of prospective strike length and more than 125 drill holes. The pegmatite remains open along strike at both ends at each of the CV5, CV13, and CV9 pegmatites, with multiple spodumene pegmatite outcrop clusters remaining to be drill tested – CV4, CV8, CV10, and CV12 (only 1 shallow hole completed to date).

Core processing is continuing at site and is expected to continue through to the holidays to clear the remaining backlog. Core sample assays for the 2023 summer-fall program are anticipated to be received and reported over the next 3 to 4 months and are highly dependent on laboratory turn-around times. Results remain to be reported for more than 125 drill holes completed over the 2023 summer-fall program, including approximately 1.5 km of potentially new pegmatite strike length.

Drilling at the Property is scheduled to resume in early January 2024 with a ramp up to ten (10) drill rigs as well as an expansion to the core shack and processing area to handle the larger volumes of core expected and minimize future backlog. The objectives of the 2024 winter drill program will be multi-pronged and focus on 1.) infill drilling of the CV5 Pegmatite to support an upgrade in resource confidence from the inferred category to the indicated category, 2.) continued delineation of the CV13 Pegmatite, and 3.) potential continued drill exploration at the CV9 Pegmatite and the approximate 80 m wide blowout of the dyke at shallow depth.

Core sample assays for drill holes reported herein are presented in Table 1 and Table 2 for all pegmatite intersections >2 m. Locations and attributes for all holes completed over the 2023 summer-fall drill program are presented in Table 3.

Hole ID Substrate Total Depth (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Easting Northing Elevation (m) Core Size Cluster Comments CV23-191 Land 308.2 170 -45 565125.9 5928034.9 432.4 NQ CV13

CV23-192 Land 354.0 0 -90 570330.5 5930613.3 383.4 NQ CV5 Hydrogeology hole CV23-193 Land 250.9 0 -90 569597.2 5930276.2 381.2 NQ CV5

CV23-194 Land 282.0 0 -90 570802.4 5930731.5 382.1 NQ CV5 Hydrogeology hole CV23-195 Land 308.0 0 -90 565125.7 5928035.6 432.3 NQ CV13

CV23-196 Land 263.0 158 -45 569599.0 5930272.7 381.3 NQ CV5

CV23-197 Land 254.0 158 -45 570803.1 5930728.3 382.0 NQ CV5 Hydrogeology hole CV23-198 Land 98.0 140 -80 565126.2 5928036.0 432.4 NQ CV13

CV23-199 Land 261.1 0 -90 570473.2 5930744.8 376.9 NQ CV5 Hydrogeology hole CV23-200 Land 250.9 100 -45 565128.0 5928036.2 432.4 NQ CV13

CV23-201 Land 385.8 158 -45 569015.1 5930242.6 390.3 NQ CV5

CV23-202 Land 302.0 220 -45 565054.8 5927953.3 419.4 NQ CV13

CV23-203 Land 374.0 158 -45 569121.0 5930244.3 396.1 NQ CV5

CV23-204 Land 262.9 130 -80 565057.6 5927954.3 419.2 NQ CV13

CV23-205 Land 353.0 158 -60 569015.0 5930242.8 390.2 NQ CV5

CV23-206 Land 322.8 158 -60 569120.8 5930244.6 396.1 NQ CV5

CV23-207 Land 278.0 140 -45 565058.1 5927953.0 419.0 NQ CV13

CV23-208 Land 368.0 158 -45 568937.2 5930165.2 391.0 NQ CV5

CV23-209 Land 434.0 158 -45 569043.4 5930314.1 384.9 NQ CV5

CV23-210 Land 272.0 210 -55 564875.9 5927914.8 409.7 NQ CV13

CV23-211 Land 425.0 158 -60 568937.1 5930165.5 391.0 NQ CV5

CV23-212 Water 296.0 158 -45 571736.6 5931251.3 372.7 NQ CV5

CV23-213 Land 209.0 200 -85 564876.6 5927915.3 409.7 NQ CV13

CV23-214 Land 502.1 158 -55 569043.3 5930314.3 384.7 NQ CV5

CV23-215 Land 215.0 150 -45 564878.4 5927914.4 409.5 NQ CV13

CV23-216 Land 209.1 200 -75 564841.1 5927978.0 415.4 NQ CV13

CV23-217 Land 329.0 158 -45 568751.3 5930093.9 390.0 NQ CV5

CV23-218 Land 254.1 200 -45 564841.3 5927978.6 415.4 NQ CV13

CV23-219 Land 380.1 158 -45 568848.3 5930136.9 394.8 NQ CV5

CV23-220 Water 275.0 158 -45 571824.6 5931284.7 372.2 NQ CV5

CV23-221 Land 218.0 0 -90 564841.4 5927979.0 415.3 NQ CV13

CV23-222 Land 404.0 158 -65 568751.1 5930094.6 390.1 NQ CV5

CV23-223 Land 428.0 158 -60 568848.3 5930137.2 394.9 NQ CV5

CV23-224 Land 308.0 200 -45 564748.9 5928008.0 414.1 NQ CV13

CV23-225 Water 452.0 158 -45 571936.0 5931267.6 372.2 NQ CV5

CV23-226 Land 338.0 158 -45 568706.3 5930070.7 386.7 NQ CV5

CV23-227 Land 237.5 200 -75 564749.1 5928009.1 414.2 NQ CV13

CV23-228 Land 510.0 158 -80 568847.6 5930136.7 394.7 NQ CV5

CV23-229 Land 254.1 200 -75 564657.3 5928047.4 412.2 NQ CV13

CV23-230 Water 311.0 158 -45 570172.3 5930717.7 372.7 NQ CV5

CV23-231 Land 359.0 158 -65 568706.0 5930071.1 386.6 NQ CV5

CV23-232 Water 388.9 158 -45 572029.7 5931311.9 373.4 NQ CV5

CV23-233 Land 179.0 200 -75 564561.0 5928082.7 411.1 NQ CV13

CV23-234 Land 50.0 0 -90 572118.6 5944514.8 340.1 NQ n/a Infrastructure hole CV23-235 Land 203.2 200 -45 564560.9 5928082.2 411.0 NQ CV13

CV23-236 Land 383.1 158 -45 568615.9 5930016.6 387.6 NQ CV5

CV23-237 Land 49.9 0 -90 572042.1 5944459.6 341.0 NQ n/a Infrastructure hole CV23-238 Land 176.2 200 -45 564466.0 5928113.6 409.4 NQ CV13

CV23-239 Land 50.0 0 -90 572043.2 5944575.3 337.9 NQ n/a Infrastructure hole CV23-240 Land 377.0 158 -45 568637.2 5930099.9 391.5 NQ CV5

CV23-241 Water 418.9 158 -62 570172.4 5930717.8 372.6 NQ CV5

CV23-242 Land 161.0 200 -75 564466.5 5928114.2 409.4 NQ CV13

CV23-243 Land 395.0 158 -65 568615.8 5930017.1 387.4 NQ CV5

CV23-244 Water 313.0 158 -45 572125.2 5931345.5 372.9 NQ CV5

CV23-245 Land 61.6 200 -45 564339.9 5928050.1 405.0 NQ CV13 Hole lost at shallow depth CV23-245A Land 142.9 200 -45 564339.9 5928050.1 405.0 NQ CV13

CV23-246 Land 431.0 0 -90 570215.1 5930649.7 382.3 NQ CV5 Hydrogeology hole CV23-247 Land 143.0 160 -55 554192.9 5930116.9 400.6 NQ CV9

CV23-248 Land 466.1 158 -65 568636.9 5930100.4 391.6 NQ CV5

CV23-249 Land 224.0 160 -45 564934.8 5927940.8 417.2 NQ CV13

CV23-250 Land 116.0 200 -85 564340.5 5928051.4 405.0 NQ CV13

CV23-251 Water 160.9 158 -45 570938.7 5930950.0 373.2 NQ CV5

CV23-252 Water 281.0 158 -45 572214.3 5931370.1 372.2 NQ CV5

CV23-253 Land 161.1 200 -45 564619.1 5927947.5 402.2 NQ CV13

CV23-254 Land 203.0 250 -45 554191.4 5930116.9 400.5 NQ CV9

CV23-255 Land 131.2 80 -45 564936.2 5927944.4 417.7 NQ CV13

CV23-256 Water 296.2 158 -45 571043.3 5930964.1 372.1 NQ CV5

CV23-257 Land 161.0 200 -85 564619.4 5927948.4 402.2 NQ CV13

CV23-258 Land 296.0 0 -90 564935.3 5927944.3 417.6 NQ CV13

CV23-259 Land 383.0 158 -45 568550.1 5930065.0 393.5 NQ CV5

CV23-260 Water 260.0 158 -45 572336.8 5931379.7 372.1 NQ CV5

CV23-261 Land 183.5 0 -45 554180.2 5930038.0 403.8 NQ CV9

CV23-262 Land 245.1 0 -90 571313.5 5930901.0 377.6 NQ CV5 Hydrogeology hole CV23-263 Land 86.0 200 -45 564434.5 5928018.3 401.2 NQ CV13

CV23-264 Land 206.0 0 -75 554180.1 5930037.5 403.8 NQ CV9

CV23-265 Water 278.0 158 -45 571134.0 5931003.5 372.3 NQ CV5

CV23-266 Land 127.9 300 -65 565064.9 5928000.9 429.2 NQ CV13

CV23-267 Land 186.0 60 -45 554183.5 5930037.4 403.8 NQ CV9

CV23-268 Land 417.6 158 -65 568550.3 5930064.6 393.4 NQ CV5

CV23-269 Land 83.0 200 -85 564434.9 5928019.4 401.6 NQ CV13

CV23-270 Land 119.0 200 -45 564527.9 5927979.6 404.0 NQ CV13

CV23-271 Land 149.2 110 -75 565068.5 5927999.1 429.0 NQ CV13

CV23-272 Water 99.5 158 -45 570328.8 5930856.6 372.8 NQ CV5

CV23-272A Water 410.0 158 -45 570328.8 5930856.6 372.8 NQ CV5

CV23-273 Land 359.0 158 -45 568457.9 5930020.1 392.5 NQ CV5

CV23-274 Water 224.0 158 -45 571199.9 5930974.4 372.6 NQ CV5

CV23-275 Land 197.1 0 -45 554125.9 5930056.2 405.0 NQ CV9

CV23-276 Land 182.0 140 -45 565180.4 5928160.3 441.7 NQ CV13

CV23-277 Land 287.0 200 -85 564528.6 5927980.6 404.1 NQ CV13

CV23-278 Land 212.0 60 -45 554132.2 5930058.7 404.9 NQ CV9

CV23-279 Water 227.0 158 -45 571250.2 5930988.5 373.1 NQ CV5

CV23-280 Land 209.0 200 -45 565178.1 5928159.7 441.5 NQ CV13

CV23-281 Land 208.6 255 -45 554480.0 5930084.1 402.8 NQ CV9

CV23-282 Land 184.9 70 -45 565181.4 5928163.8 441.8 NQ CV13

CV23-283 Land 362.0 158 -45 568526.0 5929989.7 387.7 NQ CV5

CV23-284 Land 155.0 165 -45 554482.6 5930081.3 403.1 NQ CV9

CV23-285 Water 470.0 158 -60 570328.4 5930856.8 372.8 NQ CV5

CV23-286 Land 95.0 200 -45 564804.5 5927873.3 402.3 NQ CV13

CV23-287 Water 176.0 158 -45 571336.6 5931031.0 372.8 NQ CV5

CV23-288 Land 314.0 0 -90 565180.8 5928163.4 441.8 NQ CV13

CV23-289 Land 214.9 290 -45 554519.4 5930044.6 401.5 NQ CV9

CV23-290 Land 443.0 158 -60 569197.2 5930336.0 392.0 NQ CV5

CV23-291 Water 169.0 158 -70 571336.7 5931031.4 372.3 NQ CV5

CV23-292 Land 389.0 158 -65 568457.4 5930020.9 392.5 NQ CV5

CV23-293 Water 134.0 140 -45 565325.0 5928117.9 430.8 NQ CV13

CV23-294 Land 170.0 200 -85 564804.9 5927874.2 402.3 NQ CV13

CV23-295 Land 363.0 158 -65 568526.0 5929990.0 387.7 NQ CV5

CV23-296 Land 278.9 235 -45 554520.4 5930042.1 401.2 NQ CV9

CV23-297 Water 194.0 158 -45 571682.5 5931113.0 372.5 NQ CV5

CV23-298 Water 440.0 158 -64 570449.3 5930831.3 372.7 NQ CV5

CV23-299 Land 113.0 0 -90 565324.1 5928118.8 430.9 NQ CV13

CV23-300 Land 146.0 200 -45 564715.7 5927915.2 404.2 NQ CV13

CV23-301 Land 113.0 140 -45 565359.3 5928206.8 435.5 NQ CV13

CV23-302 Land 125.0 200 -85 564716.3 5927916.3 404.2 NQ CV13

CV23-303 Land 291.0 158 -45 568922.1 5930064.4 395.4 NQ CV5

CV23-304 Land 230.0 160 -45 554525.3 5930043.3 401.3 NQ CV9

CV23-305 Land 149.0 200 -60 564373.9 5928148.8 408.0 NQ CV13

CV23-306 Land 209.0 140 -90 565358.6 5928207.5 435.6 NQ CV13

CV23-307 Land 354.4 285 -45 569814.2 5930403.6 382.3 NQ CV5

CV23-308 Water 171.5 158 -46 571479.7 5931087.4 372.9 NQ CV5

CV23-309 Land 80.0 200 -45 564244.9 5928082.6 404.2 NQ CV13

CV23-310 Land 230.0 0 -45 554249.2 5929997.8 398.4 NQ CV9

CV23-311 Land 422.0 140 -45 565394.5 5928309.7 414.3 NQ CV13

CV23-312 Land 149.0 200 -90 564373.8 5928148.9 408.1 NQ CV13

CV23-313 Water 371.0 158 -45 570449.7 5930830.8 372.7 NQ CV5

CV23-314 Water 359.0 338 -45 571479.2 5931088.9 372.1 NQ CV5

CV23-315 Land 308.0 80 -45 554251.7 5929995.6 398.0 NQ CV9

CV23-316 Land 164.0 200 -60 564278.9 5928174.3 406.9 NQ CV13

CV23-317 Land 432.0 338 -45 568922.9 5930067.3 395.1 NQ CV5

CV23-318 Land 98.0 200 -90 564245.2 5928083.3 404.0 NQ CV13

CV23-319 Land 149.0 200 -45 564147.1 5928113.7 400.9 NQ CV13

CV23-320 Land 176.0 200 -90 564279.1 5928174.7 406.9 NQ CV13

CV23-321 Land 253.5 158 -45 569813.6 5930404.2 381.9 NQ CV5

CV23-322 Land 404.0 140 -90 565393.9 5928310.4 414.9 NQ CV13

CV23-323 Land 143.0 200 -60 564180.4 5928212.8 411.6 NQ CV13

CV23-324 Land 197.0 200 -90 564147.4 5928114.3 400.9 NQ CV13

CV23-325 Water 239.0 158 -47 571440.8 5931045.2 372.2 NQ CV5

CV23-326 Land 242.0 160 -65 554297.2 5930042.8 401.0 NQ CV9

CV23-327 Land 389.0 158 -45 570541.7 5930871.4 372.7 NQ CV5

CV23-328 Land 429.0 200 -45 564057.2 5928154.3 403.9 NQ CV13

CV23-329 Land 278.0 310 -55 569812.8 5930405.2 381.9 NQ CV5

CV23-330 Land 215.0 200 -90 564180.7 5928213.2 412.1 NQ CV13

CV23-331 Land 420.0 158 -45 568415.4 5929988.0 395.9 NQ CV5

CV23-332 Land 425.0 140 -45 565421.2 5928393.4 405.5 NQ CV13

CV23-333 Land 287.0 0 -45 554397.0 5929909.9 382.6 NQ CV9

CV23-334 Land 71.0 338 -45 569813.6 5930403.6 381.9 NQ CV5

CV23-335 Water 263.0 158 -76 571440.5 5931063.1 372.7 NQ CV5

CV23-336 Land 149.0 200 -60 564091.2 5928247.1 412.0 NQ CV13

CV23-337 Land 428.0 338 -45 569717.2 5930368.0 382.0 NQ CV5

CV23-338 Water 176.0 158 -45 570761.8 5930850.3 372.9 NQ CV5

CV23-339 Land 158.0 200 -90 564091.5 5928247.4 412.4 NQ CV13

CV23-340 Water 212.0 158 -60 571760.9 5931197.6 372.9 NQ CV5

CV23-341 Land 212.0 40 -45 554398.7 5929909.6 383.5 NQ CV9

CV23-342 Water 209.0 158 -45 570631.7 5930908.8 372.8 NQ CV5

CV23-343 Land 194.0 200 -60 564000.8 5928282.3 408.5 NQ CV13

CV23-344 Land 530.0 158 -65 568415.3 5929988.4 395.9 NQ CV5

CV23-345 Land 374.0 255 -55 554525.9 5930045.0 402.4 NQ CV9

CV23-346 Land 164.0 200 -90 564057.4 5928154.8 403.8 NQ CV13

CV23-347 Land 230.0 158 -45 569717.7 5930367.4 382.0 NQ CV5

CV23-348 Land 383.0 140 -90 565420.9 5928393.8 405.3 NQ CV13

CV23-349 Water 134.0 158 -45 571865.8 5931191.5 373.4 NQ CV5

CV23-350 Land 104.0 200 -45 563965.0 5928183.6 406.1 NQ CV13

CV23-351 Land 164.0 200 -90 564000.9 5928282.6 408.4 NQ CV13

CV23-352 Land 227.0 158 -45 569626.0 5930335.2 381.7 NQ CV5

CV23-353 Land 134.8 200 -90 563965.1 5928184.3 406.1 NQ CV13

CV23-354 Land 293.0 158 -45 569536.2 5930296.9 381.9 NQ CV5

CV23-355 Land 245.0 200 -45 563865.2 5928215.9 401.4 NQ CV13

CV23-356 Land 181.0 200 -60 563906.9 5928314.1 400.8 NQ CV13

CV23-357 Land 329.0 158 -45 568371.0 5929961.8 392.7 NQ CV5

CV23-358 Land 305.0 140 -45 565552.3 5928455.0 394.9 NQ CV13

CV23-359 Land 251.0 158 -45 569443.3 5930256.2 383.8 NQ CV5

CV23-360 Land 140.0 200 -90 563865.5 5928216.7 401.4 NQ CV13

CV23-361 Land 206.0 200 -90 563907.1 5928314.9 400.7 NQ CV13

CV23-362 Land 350.0 338 -45 571560.3 5931009.3 373.3 NQ CV5

CV23-363 Land 218.0 158 -45 569347.1 5930221.6 389.4 NQ CV5

CV23-364 Land 401.0 158 -65 568370.8 5929962.2 392.6 NQ CV5

CV23-365 Land 323.0 140 -90 565551.9 5928455.4 394.9 NQ CV13



(1) Coordinate system NAD83 / UTM zone 18N; (2) All drill holes are diamond drill; (3) Azimuths and dips presented are those 'planned' and may vary off collar/downhole; (4) Total Depth data is preliminary for some holes.

1 The CV5 mineral resource estimate (109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O with effective date of June 25, 2023 (through drill hole CV23-190). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. Largest in the Americas based on contained LCE.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the program and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials into sample batches at a rate of approximately 5%. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split and coarse-split sample duplicates were completed to assess analytical precision at different stages of the laboratory preparation process, and external (secondary) laboratory pulp-split duplicates were prepared at the primary lab for subsequent check analysis and validation.

All core samples collected were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, for sample preparation (code PRP89 special) which includes drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50).

About the CV Lithium Trend

The CV Lithium Trend is an emerging spodumene pegmatite district discovered by the Company in 2017 and is interpreted to span more than 50 kilometres across the Corvette Property. The core area includes the approximate 4.35 km long CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, which hosts a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred1.

To date, seven (7) distinct clusters of lithium pegmatite have been discovered across the Corvette Property – CV4, CV5, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, and CV13. Given the proximity of some pegmatite outcrops to each other, as well as the shallow till cover in the area, it is probable that some of the outcrops may reflect a discontinuous surface exposure of a single, larger pegmatite "outcrop" subsurface. Further, the high number of well-mineralized pegmatites along the trend indicates a strong potential for a series of relatively closely spaced/stacked, sub-parallel, and sizable spodumene-bearing pegmatite bodies, with significant lateral and depth extent, to be present.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results for the Corvette Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares and options in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred1 and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas based on contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. Additionally, the Corvette Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as more than 20 km of prospective trend that remains to be assessed.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors.

"BLAIR WAY"

Blair Way, President, CEO, & Director

Disclaimer for Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations and plans that allows investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's business plans and financial performance and condition.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the potential position of the Corvette Property as an important source of spodumene for the battery-supply chain of North America, the resumption of the drilling in January 2024, and the objectives of the 2024 winter drill program.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include the total funding required to complete the development of the Company's lithium mineral project at the Corvette Property.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Company faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to execute on plans relating to the Company's Corvette Project, including the timing thereof. In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+, which discussion is incorporated by reference in this news release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

No securities regulatory authority or stock exchange, including the TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Competent Person Statement (ASX Listing Rule 5.22)

The mineral resource estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on July 31, 2023. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the previous announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Appendix 1 – JORC Code 2012 Table 1 information required by ASX Listing Rule 5.7.1

Section 1 – Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialized industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverized to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Core sampling protocols meet industry standard practices.

Core sampling is guided by lithology as determined during geological logging (i.e., by a geologist). All pegmatite intervals are sampled in their entirety (half-core), regardless if spodumene mineralization is noted or not (in order to ensure an unbiased sampling approach) in addition to ~1 to 3 m of sampling into the adjacent host rock (dependent on pegmatite interval length) to "bookend" the sampled pegmatite.

The minimum individual sample length is typically 0.3-0.5 m and the maximum sample length is typically 2.0 m. Targeted individual pegmatite sample lengths are 1.0 m.

All drill core is oriented to maximum foliation prior to logging and sampling and is cut with a core saw into half-core pieces, with one half-core collected for assay, and the other half-core remaining in the box for reference.

Core samples collected from drill holes were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, for sample preparation (code PRP89 special) which included drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. Core sample pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50). Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). NQ size core diamond drilling was completed for all holes. Core was not oriented. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximize sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. All drill core was geotechnically logged following industry standard practices, and includes TCR, RQD, ISRM, and Q-Method. Core recovery is very good and typically exceeds 90% . Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Upon receipt at the core shack, all drill core is pieced together, oriented to maximum foliation, metre marked, geotechnically logged (including structure), alteration logged, geologically logged, and sample logged on an individual sample basis. Core box photos are also collected of all core drilled, regardless of perceived mineralization. Specific gravity measurements of pegmatite are also collected at systematic intervals for all pegmatite drill core using the water immersion method, as well as select host rock drill core.

The logging is qualitative by nature, and includes estimates of spodumene grain size, inclusions, and model mineral estimates.

These logging practices meet or exceed current industry standard practices. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximize representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Drill core sampling follows industry best practices. Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the box for reference. The same side of the core was sampled to maintain representativeness.

Sample sizes are appropriate for the material being assayed.

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC) protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the program and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials (CRMs) into sample batches at a rate of approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split and course-split sample duplicates were completed to assess analytical precision at different stages of the laboratory preparation process, and external (secondary) laboratory pulp-split duplicates were prepared at the primary lab for subsequent check analysis and validation at a secondary lab.

All protocols employed are considered appropriate for the sample type and nature of mineralization and are considered the optimal approach for maintaining representativeness in sampling. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Core samples collected from drill holes were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, for standard sample preparation (code PRP89 special) which included drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. Core sample pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50).

The Company relies on both its internal QAQC protocols (systematic use of blanks, certified reference materials, and external checks), as well as the laboratory's internal QAQC.

All protocols employed are considered appropriate for the sample type and nature of mineralization and are considered the optimal approach for maintaining representativeness in sampling. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Intervals are reviewed and compiled by the VP Exploration and Project Managers prior to disclosure, including a review of the Company's internal QAQC sample analytical data.

Data capture utilizes MX Deposit software whereby core logging data is entered directly into the software for storage, including direct import of laboratory analytical certificates as they are received. The Company employs various on-site and post QAQC protocols to ensure data integrity and accuracy.

Adjustments to data include reporting lithium and tantalum in their oxide forms, as it is reported in elemental form in the assay certificates. Formulas used are Li 2 O = Li x 2.153, and Ta 2 O 5 = Ta x 1.221. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Each drill hole's collar has been surveyed with a RTK Trimble Zephyr 3 or RTK Topcon GR-5.

The coordinate system used is UTM NAD83 Zone 18.

The Company completed a property-wide LiDAR and orthophoto survey in August 2022, which provides high-quality topographic control.

The quality and accuracy of the topographic controls are considered adequate for advanced stage exploration and development, including mineral resource estimation. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. At CV5, drill hole collar spacing is dominantly grid based at ~100 m; however, tightens to ~50 m in multiple areas, and widens to ~150 m in a small number of areas. Several collars are typically completed from the same pad at varied orientations resulting in more varied pegmatite pierce points at depth.

At CV13, drill hole spacing is dominantly grid based at ~100 m; however, collar locations and hole orientations may vary widely, which reflect the varied orientation of the pegmatite body along strike.

At CV9, drill hole collar spacing is irregular with varied hole orientations and multiple collars on the same pad.

It is interpreted that some of the drill hole spacing is sufficient to support a mineral resource estimate.

Core sample lengths typically range from 0.5 to 1.5 m and average ~1 m. Sampling is continuous within all pegmatite encountered in the drill hole. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. No sampling bias is anticipated based on structure within the mineralized body.

The principal mineralized bodies are relatively undeformed and very competent, although have some meaningful structural control.

At CV5, the principal mineralized body and adjacent lenses are steeply dipping resulting in oblique angles of intersection with true widths varying based on drill hole angle and orientation of pegmatite at that particular intersection point. i.e., the dip of the mineralized pegmatite body has variations in a vertical sense and along strike, so the true widths are not always apparent until several holes have been drilled (at the appropriate spacing) in any particular drill-fence.

At CV13, the principal pegmatite body has a shallow varied northerly dip.

At CV9, the orientation and geometry of the pegmatite is not well understood. The pegmatite is currently interpreted to be comprised of a single principal dyke, which outcrops at surface, has a steep northerly dip, and is moderately plunging to the east-southeast. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples were collected by Company staff or its consultants following specific protocols governing sample collection and handling. Core samples were bagged, placed in large supersacs for added security, palleted, and shipped directly to Val-d'Or, QC, being tracked during shipment along with Chain of Custody. Upon arrival at the laboratory, the samples were cross-referenced with the shipping manifest to confirm all samples were accounted for. At the laboratory, sample bags are evaluated for tampering. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. A review of the sample procedures for the Company's 2021 fall drill program (CF21-001 to 004) and 2022 winter drill program (CV22-015 to 034) was completed by an Independent Competent Person and deemed adequate and acceptable to industry best practices (discussed in a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada", by Alex Knox, M.Sc., P.Geol., Issue Date of June 27 th , 2022.)

A review of the sample procedures through the Company's 2023 winter drill program was completed by an independent Competent Person with respect to the CV5 Pegmatite's maiden mineral resource estimate and deemed adequate and acceptable to industry best practices (discussed in a technical report titled " NI 43–101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate for the CV5 Pegmatite, Corvette Property" by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., of BBA Engineering Ltd., and Ryan Cunningham, M.Eng., P.Eng., of Primero Group Americas Inc., Effective Date of June 25, 2023, and Issue Date of September 8, 2023.

Additionally, the Company continually reviews and evaluates its procedures in order to optimize and ensure compliance at all levels of sample data collection and handling.

Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Corvette Property is comprised of 424 CDC claims located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, with Patriot Battery Metals Inc. the registered title holder for all of the claims. The northern border of the Property's primary claim block is located within approximately 6 km to the south of the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure corridor. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite is situated approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all–weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure. The CV13 and CV9 spodumene pegmatites are located approximately 3 km west-southwest and 14 km west of CV5, respectively.

The Company holds 100% interest in the Property subject to various royalty obligations depending on original acquisition agreements. DG Resources Management holds a 2% NSR (no buyback) on 76 claims, D.B.A. Canadian Mining House holds a 2% NSR on 50 claims (half buyback for $2M) and Osisko Gold Royalties holds a sliding scale NSR of 1.5-3.5% on precious metals, and 2% on all other products, over 111 claims. The vast majority of the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite, as is currently delineated, is not subject to a royalty.

The Property does not overlap any atypically sensitive environmental areas or parks, or historical sites to the knowledge of the Company. There are no known hinderances to operating at the Property, apart from the goose harvesting season (typically mid-April to mid-May) where the communities request helicopter flying not be completed, and potentially wildfires depending on the season, scale, and location.

Claim expiry dates range from September 2024 to September 2026. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. No core assay results from other parties are disclosed herein.

The most recent independent Property review was a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate for the CV5 Pegmatite, Corvette Property, James Bay Region, Québec, Canada", by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., of BBA Engineering Ltd., and Ryan Cunningham, M.Eng., P.Eng., of Primero Group Americas Inc., Effective Date of June 25, 2023, and Issue Date of September 8, 2023. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralization. The Property overlies a large portion of the Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt, considered part of the larger La Grande River Greenstone Belt and is dominated by volcanic rocks metamorphosed to amphibolite facies. The claim block is dominantly host to rocks of the Guyer Group (amphibolite, iron formation, intermediate to mafic volcanics, peridotite, pyroxenite, komatiite, as well as felsic volcanics). The amphibolite rocks that trend east-west (generally steeply south dipping) through this region are bordered to the north by the Magin Formation (conglomerate and wacke) and to the south by an assemblage of tonalite, granodiorite, and diorite, in addition to metasediments of the Marbot Group (conglomerate, wacke). Several regional-scale Proterozoic gabbroic dykes also cut through portions of the Property (Lac Spirt Dykes, Senneterre Dykes).

The geological setting is prospective for gold, silver, base metals, platinum group elements, and lithium over several different deposit styles including orogenic gold (Au), volcanogenic massive sulfide (Cu, Au, Ag), komatiite-ultramafic (Au, Ag, PGE, Ni, Cu, Co), and pegmatite (Li, Ta).

Exploration of the Property has outlined three primary mineral exploration trends crossing dominantly east-west over large portions of the Property – Golden Trend (gold), Maven Trend (copper, gold, silver), and CV Trend (lithium, tantalum). The CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites are situated within the CV Trend. Lithium mineralization at the Property, including at CV5, CV13, and CV9, is observed to occur within quartz-feldspar pegmatite, which may be exposed at surface as high relief 'whale-back' landforms. The pegmatite is often very coarse-grained and off-white in appearance, with darker sections commonly composed of mica and smoky quartz, and occasional tourmaline.

The lithium pegmatites at Corvette are categorized as LCT Pegmatites. Core assays and ongoing mineralogical studies, coupled with field mineral identification and assays, indicate spodumene as the dominant lithium-bearing mineral on the Property, with no significant petalite, lepidolite, lithium-phosphate minerals, or apatite present. The pegmatites also carry significant tantalum values with tantalite indicated to be the mineral phase. Drill hole Information • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Drill hole attribute information is included in a table herein.

P egmatite intersections of <2 m are not typically presented as they are considered insignificant. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Length weighted averages were used to calculate grade over width.

No specific grade cap or cut-off was used during grade width calculations. The lithium and tantalum average of the entire pegmatite interval is calculated for all pegmatite intervals over 2 m core length, as well as higher grade zones at the discretion of the geologist. Pegmatites have inconsistent mineralization by nature, resulting in some intervals having a small number of poorly mineralized samples included in the calculation. Non-pegmatite internal dilution is limited to typically <3 m where relevant and intervals indicated when assays are reported.

No metal equivalents have been reported. Relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). At CV5, geological modelling is ongoing on a hole-by-hole basis and as assays are received. However, current interpretation supports a principal, large pegmatite body of near vertical to steeply dipping orientation, flanked by several subordinate pegmatite lenses (collectively, the 'CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite')

At CV13, geological modelling is ongoing on a hole-by-hole basis and as assays are received. However, current interpretation supports an upper and lower pegmatite body, each trending sub-parallel to each other with a shallow northerly dip (collectively, the 'CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite')

At CV9, geological modelling is ongoing on a hole-by-hole basis and as assays are received. However, current interpretation indicates CV9 is comprised of a single principal dyke, which outcrops at surface, has a steep northerly dip, and is moderately plunging to the east-southeast. A strike length of 450 m has been delineated through drilling and outcrop.

All reported widths are core length. True widths are not calculated for each hole due to the relatively wide drill spacing at this stage of delineation and the typical irregular nature of pegmatite, as well as the varied drill hole orientations. As such, true widths may vary widely from hole to hole. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Please refer to the figures included herein as well as those posted on the Company's website. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Please refer to the table(s) included herein as well as those posted on the Company's website.

Results for pegmatite intervals <2 m are not reported. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. The Company is currently completing baseline environmental work over the CV5 and CV13 pegmatite area. No endangered flora or fauna have been documented over the Property to date, and several sites have been identified as potentially suitable for mine infrastructure.

The Company has completed a bathymetric survey over the shallow glacial lake which overlies a portion of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. The lake depth ranges from <2 m to approximately 18 m, although the majority of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, as delineated to date, is overlain by typically <2 to 10 m of water.

The Company has completed preliminary metallurgical testing comprised of HLS and magnetic testing, which has produced 6+% Li 2 O spodumene concentrates at >70% recovery on both CV5 and CV13 pegmatite material, indicating DMS as a viable primary process approach, and that both CV5 and CV13 could potentially feed the same process plant. A DMS test on CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite material returned a spodumene concentrate grading 5.8% Li 2 O at 79% recovery, strongly indicating potential for a DMS only operation to be applicable.

Various mandates required for advancing the Project towards economic studies have been initiated, including but not limited to, environmental baseline, metallurgy, geomechanics, hydrogeology, hydrology, stakeholder engagement, geochemical characterization, as well as transportation and logistical studies. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company intends to continue drilling the pegmatites of the Corvette Property, focused on the CV5 Pegmatite and adjacent subordinate lenses, as well as the CV13 Pegmatite. A follow-up drill program at the CV9 Spodumene Pegmatite is anticipated following receipt of assays.

