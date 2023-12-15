Hyundai's 2024 Elantra and Tucson Awarded TOP SAFETY PICK+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

TOP SAFETY PICK+ is the Non-profit Organization's Highest Safety Rating

Elantra and Tucson Meet IIHS' Updated and More Stringent Crashworthiness Evaluations

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's 2024 Elantra and Tucson have each received TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the organization's top honor. These vehicles are being recognized for meeting the IIHS' newest and most-stringent crash-worthiness evaluations and for their front-crash prevention systems which are designed to protect pedestrians both during the day and at night. This latest accomplishment reinforces Hyundai's commitment to meeting the non-profit organization's more-advanced driver and pedestrian safety requirements.

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra Is photographed in Silverado, Calif., May 22, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"This is great news for our recently refreshed Elantra sedan and Tucson compact SUV, two of our highest-volumes models," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "We made it a priority to improve our vehicles' safety engineering to meet the more-stringent TSP+ testing requirements recently instituted by IIHS. We are extremely proud that Hyundai now holds five TSP+ (2023 Palisade, 2023 IONIQ 6, 2024 Tucson, Elantra and IONIQ 5) and one TSP (2023 Sonata/Sonata HEV) for the 2023 IIHS vehicle ratings."

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn "Good" ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. "Acceptable" or "Good" headlights must be standard across all trims and a front-crash prevention system that earns "Advanced" or "Superior" ratings in both daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

According to IIHS, "the Elantra and Tucson both come with a standard front crash prevention system that earns each Superior ratings in the daytime pedestrian tests, and an Advanced rating in the nighttime evaluation for Tucson and Superior rating for Elantra."

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson is photographed in Calif., on July 5, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

