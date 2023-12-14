Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Automated Port Technologies Will Grow to Nearly $2 Billion by 2032

Market drivers include efficiency, emissions reduction, health and safety, and security

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores automation in container port terminals, from the time a ship arrives through the container being loaded onto a truck or train, or back onto a ship.

More than 80% of the world's goods are carried by sea, and much of it in shipping containers. As a result, container ports are both a significant enabler and a bottleneck for the global economy. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, sales of automated port technology are expected to grow from less than $600.0 million in 2023 to nearly $2.0 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%.

"Ports represent a focus for anyone looking to harden the global supply chain," says Jake Foose, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "In 2020, this was put in stark focus during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the world saw how much of the global economy relies on this method of shipping, and how quickly it can be derailed."

As other industries have begun to automate their component processes, they have found benefits in safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Container port terminals have begun this process but have yet to adopt automation on a wide scale. This is partially due to the nascency of the market, and partially because some of the benefits of automation in other industries have not played out in container terminals, according to the report.

The report, Automated Port Technologies, provides automated port technology analyses, the potential benefits of port automation, drivers and barriers to adoption, and an industry value chain. It provides outlooks for port automation technology segmented into five key technologies for the ten-year period from 2023 to 2032. These analyses are segmented into expected unit sales and expected revenue, with each showing outlooks from eight global regions. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

