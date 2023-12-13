Ring in 2024 with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Across North America

brings light bites, live music, a midnight Champagne toast and more to the hotel's vibrant 7th floor, featuring a rooftop skyline view. At the exclusive

, indulge with

between burlesque numbers and piano solos. Guests can also extend the magical celebration with

's

specially prepared by Executive Chef

Jakub Czyszczon

.

One of the country's most popular destinations, downtown Austin offers a multitude of New Year's celebrations.