MOËT & CHANDON AND ROGER FEDERER ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A SHORT MOVIE IN WHICH ENERGY, ANTICIPATION, AND PLAY DEFINE A VERY SPECIAL DINNER CELEBRATION

In the production, iconic brand ambassador Roger Federer is gentleman host extraordinaire, offering behind-the-scenes entry into his party preparations—respecting the rituals of Moët & Chandon's French Art-de-Vivre

with athletic aplomb.

Spontaneous moments of authentic togetherness abound, alongside friends such as Canadian fashion icon Coco Rocha, British actress and BAFTA winner Lashana Lynch, multi-Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno and

Moët & Chandon's Cellar Master Benoît Gouez.

PARIS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moët & Chandon proudly presents a short movie sparkling with festive ambiance and joie de vivre, starring the Maison's long-time brand ambassador Roger Federer. The video chronicles the adventures of the legendary athlete as he organizes an exquisite dinner à la Moët. Friends of the House are there to accompany him, each a personification of a field where Moët & Chandon has always played—and continues to play—a fundamental role: sports, fashion, cinema, gastronomy and oenology.

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9234151-moet-chandon-roger-federer-present-short-movie/

As Roger Federer knows, timing is everything. In the countdown until guests arrive, a seamless choreography of small but significant gestures finishes in a flawless evening of delightful fun (and a little dancing) with the help of his friends: Canadian model and advocate for young fashion professionals Coco Rocha, British BAFTA-awarded actress Lashana Lynch, multi-Michelin-starred chef and Moët & Chandon's ambassador Yannick Alléno and cellar master Benoît Gouez. They and other guests encircle their cordial host for a celebratory toast as the final ritual gesture of charm, in the way of true French art de vivre.

A Checklist of French Rituals

Rituals are central to hosting an elegant dinner à la française, a checklist that Roger must address one by one, as he slips into his tuxedo and springs into action, racing against the clock. As guests unwrap their beautifully handwritten invitations, preparations are underway at Roger's French home. In the kitchen, Michelin-starred chef and House ambassador Yannick Alléno, meticulously perfects a delectable culinary experience, while Moët & Chandon's cellar master, Benoît Gouez, expertly suggests the perfect champagne pairing with the evening's meal. The table is almost flawlessly set as Coco Rocha flutters around, ensuring every detail is immaculate. Meanwhile Lashana Lynch busily wraps party favors and parting gifts.

In the nick of time, as the guests trickle in and gather around the table, every detail falls into place. Roger brings everyone together for a celebratory toast with Moët Impérial, the signature champagne of the House. Against all odds, Roger masterfully executes every ritual, so the evening unfolds as a resounding success with the elegant dinner paired with Moët Impérial.

"I thoroughly enjoyed playing the role of a dapper host planning a convivial French dinner party with the invaluable assistance of my friends. This joint effort was like real life, and it turned out perfectly because of its authentic, shared moments," says Roger Federer.

A TO-DO List For A Party À La Moët

1. Dress to express: "Let's Party"—making even the trendiest friend jealous

2. Ask an oenologist guest for the perfect wine to uplift the celebration

3. Stock and chill a royal amount of Moët & Chandon a few hours before party time

4. Prepare gifts for guests, to offer a little something when they leave

5. Try (not) to be fashionably late when the first doorbell rings

6. Make it appear effortless (even if it's not!)

7. Always make sure the chef is free to play and make his magic

8. Select glassware to let the effervescence of champagne sparkle

9. Rely on a little help from actor friends to let the conversation flow

10. And, at last, raise full glasses and #ToastWithMoet

Roger Federer, Ambassador and Host Extraordinaire

Roger Federer, one of the most celebrated sports legends of our time, sealed his bond with Moët & Chandon in 2012, when he joined forces with the House as a brand ambassador. Since then, the House's association with the tennis star has become an exciting adventure defined by shared values of style, glamour, and generosity. In two decades, their bond has grown stronger, through celebrated moments of success and triumph, into a uniquely synergetic and ongoing relationship.

Roger graciously agreed to lend his immense acting—and comedic—talents, as the starring role in the 45-second film production. Unafraid of self-deprecation, Roger also channeled his elegant personal style and fancy footwork from the tennis court into the role of a sophisticated, smoking-clad host who, as the camera first captures him, is seen getting ready to welcome guests for a dazzling dinner at home.

The set

The interior of Roger's French home has been filmed at Château de Saran, in Champagne, a celebrated Moët & Chandon residence steeped in history, which stands as the backdrop for a meticulously choreographed evening. Acquired by the House in 1801, this magnificent Château underwent a masterful restoration, making its grand reemergence into the 21st century in 2019. Today, it dominates the landscape, offering breathtaking views of the rolling hills of Chouilly and the Côte des Blancs. With its own rich heritage spanning two centuries, Château de Saran encapsulates the essence and legacy of Moët & Chandon.

The movie is featured on the official website and on the official Instagram, Facebook and YouTube accounts of Moët & Chandon.

