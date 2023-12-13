Leading Bankruptcy Lawyer Edward M. Fox Joins Emmet, Marvin & Martin, LLP

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmet, Marvin & Martin, LLP announced today that Edward M. Fox has joined the firm as a partner in the Creditors' Rights, Workouts, Restructuring and Bankruptcy Group. A nationally recognized bankruptcy lawyer, Mr. Fox brings 38 years of experience representing clients in some of the largest bankruptcy cases in the country.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed to Emmet Marvin," said Brian D.Obergfell, Chairman of the firm. "Ed is a preeminent bankruptcy lawyer who has built a great practice and won exceptional recoveries on behalf of bondholders and other creditors. His track record of success will be a great complement to our deep bench representing institutional and other creditors in the financial services industry."

Mr. Fox's experience includes the representation of debtors, creditors committees, indenture trustees, bondholders, secured creditors, broker/dealers, landlords and other creditors in some of the largest bankruptcy cases in the United States, including Enron, Worldcom, K-Mart, Delphi, The New York Racing Association, Overseas Shipholding Group and Sears Holdings, at times obtaining par plus accrued or other outsized recoveries.

"I am delighted to join the firm. For over two centuries, Emmet Marvin has been a marquee name in the New York legal community with a focus in banking and finance, commercial lending, public debt origination, bankruptcy, creditors rights and restructuring, and related areas of finance and debt issuance," said Mr. Fox. "From Thomas Addis Emmet to Franklin Delano Roosevelt through today, Emmet Marvin has always been home to top-flight attorneys, and I look forward to carrying on that great tradition."

About Emmet, Marvin & Martin, LLP

Emmet, Marvin & Martin, LLP, a full service New York law firm committed to a tradition of excellence, counsels major financial institutions, corporations, partnerships, limited liability companies, fiduciaries, not-for-profit organizations, and high net-worth individuals. Founded in 1805, it is one of the oldest law firms in continuous existence in the United States. The firm has represented its largest institutional client for over 175 years, and our skilled lawyers have the ability, expertise and aptitude to meet our clients' needs in today's changing global economy

