The Kinkade Family Foundation Provides Holiday Therapeutic Art Kits For Youth In Northern California Farmworker And Underserved Communities

Paying Tribute to Renowned Artist Thomas Kinkade and The Impact Art Had on His Mental Health Journey

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Kinkade Family Foundation announced that it has partnered with six charities in Northern California farmworker and underserved Communities to provide children with therapeutic art kits for the Holidays. The therapeutic art kits are also available for free to download at www.kinkadefamilyfoundation.org .

The Kinkade Family Foundation (KFF) started distributing art kits in 2020 as a response to the pandemic, which amplified the lack of art in schools and underserved communities. This Holiday program has now become a stable tradition. This year, KFF has partnered with East Bay Art Therapy and added a new element to the art kits by adding therapeutic art projects to the kits. Several studies have shown that therapeutic art can help alleviate stress and physical issues by creating a "self soothing strategy" through creating art, journaling and engaging in comfort affirming activities.

World famous artist Thomas Kinkade, who is the inspiration for the foundation, was able to utilize art as a therapeutic tool in his mental health journey and his struggles with substance abuse. The foundation wants to highlight how art can be therapeutic for both youth and adults alike as an important tool in treating mental health issues.

"Christmas was one of my Dad's favorite Holidays, evident in the myriad of holiday motifs he passionately captured on canvas. As we embrace this festive season at the Foundation, we are thrilled to impart the transformative gift of art to children, recognizing its profound capacity to heal and inspire," said Chandler Kinkade, daughter of Thomas Kinkade.

Nanette Kinkade, Founder & President of The Kinkade Family Foundation as well as former wife of Thomas Kinkade and mother of their four children added, "Thomas struggled over the years with both mental health issues and substance abuse challenges. Art became his place of peace. Art can be a therapeutic tool and healing source for many. We are grateful to share our art kits during this holiday season."

Additional charities who will be receiving art kits include The Women's Building , ALAS , Center for Farmworker Families , City Team: House of Light , Homeless Prenatal Program , and Encompass - TAY . The art projects will also be available for free download for children around the world.

Please visit www.kinkadefamilyfoundation.org for more.

