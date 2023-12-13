Jean-Claude Dubacher appointed to the Executive Board of B. Braun SE

Additionally, he will assume global responsibility for the B. Braun Avitum division and Chairman of the Executive Board of B. Braun Avitum AG

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its meeting on December 12, the Supervisory Board of B. Braun SE appointed Dr. Jean-Claude Dubacher as a member of the Executive Board of B. Braun SE effective April 1, 2024. He will assume responsibility for the B. Braun Avitum division and at the same time become Chairman of the Executive Board of B. Braun Avitum AG. He will take over both functions from Anna Maria Braun, who is currently responsible for the division on an interim basis alongside her role as CEO of B. Braun SE.

Dr. Jean-Claude Dubacher joined the B. Braun Group on August 1, 2019. As Chairman of the Board and CEO of B. Braun of America, he successfully developed B. Braun's US business. Dr. Dubacher has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, where he has worked in strategy, commercial, supply chain, and manufacturing. Before joining B. Braun, he was Head of Commercial Operations for Johnson & Johnson's surgical ophthalmology division in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Dr. Dubacher studied law at the University of Zurich and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I am delighted that we have once again been able to fill an Executive Board position from within our own ranks. Dr. Jean-Claude Dubacher brings additional internationality and comprehensive medical technology expertise to the Executive Board. The Board is therefore very well positioned to further strengthen B. Braun as a leading medical technology company and to position it in the international markets," says Prof. Dr. Thomas Rödder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of B. Braun SE.

About B. Braun Group

B. Braun is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. With over 65,000 employees, B. Braun is a true partner developing smart solutions and setting standards to drive advancements in health care. In 2022, the B. Braun Group earned 8.5 billion euros in sales.

About B. Braun Medical Inc.

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

