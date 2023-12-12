Amped Fitness® Opens 4th South Florida Location with Addition of Plantation, Florida

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, a prominent player in the fitness industry, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first Plantation, FL location on December 18th at 4pm! This marks just one of the five new locations opening across Florida this December, as part of the brand's corporate expansion.

These new state-of-the-art facilities aim to offer a unique workout experience with a focus on positive gym culture, quality equipment, and luxury-style amenities (and of course some much needed Amped energy) to the communities of Sarasota (12/4), Tampa (12/6), Plantation (12/18), Fort Lauderdale (12/19), and Daytona Beach (12/20).

The former fitness center in the Plantation Center West was acquired earlier this year, and has undergone a comprehensive 360' renovation to meet the exceptional Amped Fitness® standard and design. Boasting an impressive near 40k sqft, it is located at 7067 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL

This brand new gym is set to include: 24/7 Gym Access & No Contracts, State-of-the-Art Cardio & Strength Equipment, Daily Instructor-Led & Virtual Group Classes, Amped Exclusive Recovery Zone, Tanning, Saunas & HydroMassage Beds, Women's-Only Babe Cave®, Functional Freedom Zone, VIP Guest Access, PLUS Childcare Monday-Sunday.

As for equipment, new and old members alike can expect to see unique, state-of-the art equipment from Core®, Amped line, Prime®, Total Gym®, & Booty Builder®, and more. Unique pieces range from various plate-loaded upper-body equipment, to specialty machines like the Reverse Hyper Extension, Standing Abductor, and Horizontal Leg Press.

Following the resounding success of recent grand openings in Tampa and Sarasota in early December, the Amped Team is thrilled to expand their corporate footprint in South Florida alongside 3 other Miami-area facilities.

Amped Fitness® kicked off the grand opening with a lively, vendor-packed parking lot party, December 9th. Prospective members had the opportunity to meet the team, gain insights into unique amenities, and enter a chance to win a free year of VIP+.

This new Plantation location, along with the four other Amped Fitness® additions, will join the brand's established network of corporate fitness centers renowned for best-in-class personal training, a distinctive equipment lineup, and an unparalleled gym culture.

"We are stoked to continue our Florida takeover with these 5 new locations," said Travis Labazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness®. "Get ready…Casselberry, Pompano Beach, and West Palm Beach–You're NEXT!"

