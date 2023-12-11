TUCKER CARLSON IS BACK, LAUNCHING NEW VIDEO SERVICE CALLED TUCKER CARLSON NETWORK

Carlson to host multiple new shows that include long form interviews, commentaries, news reporting and in-depth investigations.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucker Carlson Network, a new video subscription service officially launched at TuckerCarlson.com, announced Tucker Carlson, Neil Patel and Justin Wells. Patel is the company's CEO running business operations. Wells is President and oversees all programming and content.

In making the announcement, Carlson stated, "News coverage in the West has become a tool of repression. Reporters no longer reveal essential information to the public; they work to hide it. We plan to tell the truth about things that matter – clearly and without fear."

Beginning today, Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) will be home to multiple new programs. Access to both free ad-supported and paid premium video content will be available on TuckerCarlson.com. Carlson's non-subscriber video content will continue to be available on X. And audio versions of that content will be available as a podcast titled "The Tucker Carlson Podcast."

Wells added, "Tucker has maintained an important connection with the audience on X. We look forward to continuing that relationship but also providing people with even more video content through Tucker Carlson Network."

