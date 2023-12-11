Protiviti Recognized as a 2023 Best Workplace for Parents by Great Place To Work

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named by Great Place To Work® to its Best Workplaces for Parents ™ list for the fourth consecutive year. Great Place To Work analyzed confidential survey responses from more than 612,000 U.S. employees with parenting responsibilities along with the benefits and programs provided by their employers to support parents. Protiviti is one of 70 large companies recognized as offering an inclusive, fair and supportive workplace for working parents.

"Our goal is always to foster a workplace where every employee feels valued and has the opportunity to thrive," said Scott Redfearn, Protiviti executive vice president, Global Human Resources. "This honor highlights our outstanding culture and commitment to providing the programs and benefits our people need to successfully navigate their lives and their careers."

To determine the list, Great Place To Work compared survey responses from parents to those of non-parent peers, weighting statements according to the most important aspects of an equitable workplace for parents. Also considered were an organization's paid parental leave and adoption benefits, approach to flexible working schedules, and childcare and dependent healthcare benefits. Winning companies offered the most positive outcomes for working parents regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

"We are proud to provide an inclusive workplace where working parents and their families enjoy the full support of our community," said Susan Haseley, Protiviti executive vice president, Global ESG and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. "Our wide range of benefits – including a flexible work model, childcare and educational benefits, and a sense of belonging through our employee network groups – support our employees in all stages of life."

Protiviti recently enhanced several of its family planning benefits, including an increase in adoption assistance and coverage for fertility treatments. The company's hybrid work model is based on the idea of "in person with purpose," which allows employees flexibility for working onsite or remotely based on individual and stakeholder needs.

"It's challenging to give your all for a company when you struggle to care for your family," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that caring for the needs of their workers leads to increased productivity, performance and innovation velocity – must-haves for businesses today."

In 2023, Protiviti was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and Best Workplaces for Millennials™ lists and to the PEOPLE® Companies That Care list. The company also earned places on Seramount's Global Inclusion Index along with the Top Companies for Executive Women and Best Workplaces for Multicultural Women lists, and was recognized as a Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace by the Dave Thomas Foundation.

