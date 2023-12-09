"MET GALA" FOR LATINOS GATHERED THE MOST IMPORTANT 500+ LATINOS IN THE COUNTRY

The exclusive event honored John Leguizamo, Daytime Emmy award-winning Raúl de Molina and Fashion Designer Anne Fontaine

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The We Are All Human Foundation on Dec. 7 commemorated its third Annual We Are All Human Gala—an evening dedicated to mobilizing support for the Hispanic community, accentuating the critical role Hispanics play in our society. The event aimed to highlight champions uplifting Latinos, celebrate outstanding Hispanic contributions and mobilize support to eliminate the barriers they face. Over 500 leaders, celebrities, philanthropists, companies and activists gathered to honor and recognize the accomplishments of Hispanic Stars who not only inspire the community but drive the country's prosperity, power and progress.

Renowned actor, comedian, and film producer John Leguizamo took center stage to receive the Hispanic Star Award as well as daytime Emmy award winning and pillar of the Hispanic entertainment industry Raúl de Molina. A standout moment of the evening unfolded when Nina García, Hearst Editor-in-Chief, ELLE Magazine, and event co-chair, presented the Hispanic Star Award to the visionary Fashion Designer and businesswoman Anne Fontaine. Diana Flores, the Flag Football Quarterback from the Mexican team and recently named on the "30 under 30" Forbes list, received the Hispanic Star Merit Medal as an upcoming Latina trailblazer in the sports world.

John Leguizamo ignited the gathering with his powerful words, inspiring everyone present. "Tonight, I tell you, together, we are stronger, and with our allies, we are better. We are at an inflection point where there is no turning back, and I see it in all of you. I see that sense of pride, the new sense of, I'm here, and I'm not going anywhere. So boost each other, grab each other's hands, run against all the barriers, and knock them down."

"The work that We are All Human is doing to raise the profiles of Hispanics and create opportunities for inclusion and innovation are so important for our community," said Raul de Molina, Daytime Emmy award winning host of El Gordo y La Flaca. "I'm honored to be recognized by an organization that is doing so much to uplift the ever important Hispanic voice."

"As the editor-in-chief of ELLE Magazine, it has been my mission to amplify Latin voices -- in fashion, Hollywood, the arts, politics, and beyond," said Nina García. "We want to make Latinas visible in our pages. Just this year, we had five Latinas grace the cover of ELLE: Karol G, Jenna Ortega, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, and the queen. Nothing inspires me more than Latinas who are writing their own stories and changing the perception of our community."

"It feels amazing to recognize my Latinidad. Out loud and at this wonderful event. I am Latina. There was a time when Brazilians did not think of themselves as Latinos and the community wasn't entirely certain we belonged, either. Tonight, it feels wonderful to be here, part of the community, and feel the support of the We Are All Human Foundation," said Anne Fontaine, as this was the first time she reclaimed her Latinidad in public and accepted an Award as a Latina.

The night was full of color and laughter thanks to Abelardo Campuzano Jr., Actor & Internet Personality, who led the night as master of ceremonies. Abby Anderson and RMAND performed during the night, and Seth Herzog, Comedian, and Auctioneer, helped raise funds to support the We Are All Human Foundation's initiatives.

This Met Gala for Latinos attracted notable figures from the Latino community and its supporters, representing cross-industries from the arts, media, technology, and various social media platforms. Special guests included actress Geraldine Bazan, singer-songwriter Mario Bautista, and Ambassador Alicia Buenrostro. Also, social media influencers and activists like Chef Oropeza, Designer Raúl Peñaranda, Dr. Mauricio, Oriol Pamies, Milana Kovalevich, Kunno, Renata Cerda, Eugenia Rodriguez, and Sara Mora.

The Co-Chairs of the event represented influential leaders from philanthropy and the corporate world, like Marissa Solis, SVP of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing, NFL, Lord Matt Scheckner, Chairman Advertising Week, and Consuelo Vanderbilt. Companies like Airbnb, Salesforce, Bank of America, BMS, Google, Frito Lay, NFL, Pepsico, YouTube, and others were present to show their support for the Hispanic community.

"I am deeply impressed by the massive success of our third We Are All Human Gala. Thank you to all the incredible talent who joined us last night and showed their support. We are igniting massive change, and it's thanks to all of our allies who intentionally support the advancement of our community," said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder & CEO of the We Are All Human Foundation.

The Gala reached its fundraising goals to support the We Are All Human Foundation's mission of advancing the Hispanic community —pictures of the event are available in Getty and BFA . The silent auction will continue through the end of December and includes art, entertainment, fashion, and sports offerings, among many other items .

Corporate sponsors of the Gala included: Airbnb, Salesforce, BMS, La Promesa Romo Sotol, AARP, PepsiCo, S&P Global, Southwest, Telemundo/ NBC Universal, Heart Mind Money Foundation, MacMillan, Mission Moms LCC, AMN, Bank of America, NRG, Edelman, NFL, TelevisaUnivision, NGLMitu, CKBG, Google, Republica Havas, Unilever, Merck, Foreign Policy, Libremax Capital, Palmex, USTA, Malteurop North America Inc., Lerma Agency, Paramount Advertising, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Paul Hastings, GoGo squeeZ, Nielsen, Beam Suntory, US Bank, GlenMartin Company, Roxanna Flores, Advertising Week, L'Oréal, Lyft, Vevo, CaringKind, Omnicom, MEL Agency, TD Bank, Gramercy Specialty Clinics, ALPFA, HCN Media, Social Revolt, New York Life, Morgan Stanley, State Street, Cabrera Capital, The Raben Group, and Remitly.

