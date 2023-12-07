WebMD Ignite Introduces HealthAdvisor, its New Health Risk Assessment Solution

HealthAdvisor promotes more preventive care for patients while also driving patient engagement and acquisition for providers

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Ignite, a full-service growth partner for organizations across the healthcare industry, today introduced HealthAdvisor, its new health risk assessment solution designed to help providers drive patient engagement and acquisition while also promoting more preventive care to healthcare consumers. The custom-built solution provides a significantly upgraded, consumer-friendly experience that now includes a more inclusive editorial style.

According to the CDC, 90% of the nation's annual health expenditures result from people with chronic conditions and mental health issues. Health risk assessments can be a powerful tool that motivate consumers to seek early interventions for health concerns. They are essential to improving outcomes and reducing the total number and costs associated with chronic conditions.

HealthAdvisor provides healthcare consumers with easy-to-use, evidence-based assessments that give them opportunities to effectively identify, manage, or potentially prevent risk-factors for a variety of diseases. Available across a broad range of specialties and conditions, the assessments help healthcare consumers gain a deeper understanding of personal risk factors, as well as the next steps they can take to achieve better health.

"Health risk assessments are a cornerstone of patient education, but they are only effective if they reach the right audiences with the right messages at the right time, using language that is inviting and accessible," said Ann Bilyew, SVP, Health and Group GM, WebMD Ignite. "HealthAdvisor is specifically engineered to empower people who have health concerns or are at risk of developing certain conditions to take positive steps to improve their health."

For healthcare providers, HealthAdvisor allows them to find and engage their at-risk audiences across WebMD Ignite's media brands and throughout the web using a variety of marketing channels. These include onsite media, branded email, newsletters, targeted social media, direct mail and more. The service also comes with best-in-class product support from implementation to demonstrating ROI.

Each specialty and condition supported by HealthAdvisor includes an interactive dashboard that supplies user information and tracks overall performance. Providers can also incorporate marketing automation and integrate the solution with their CRM, enabling HealthAdvisor to motivate a highly activated audience to take appropriate action while also tracking performance and downstream revenue. Additionally, for providers who are using the WebMD Ignite Growth Platform (CRM), they can generate audience targeting lists and see resulting downstream revenue and overall ROI.

"HealthAdvisor gives our valued client partners a great resource that helps them grow their business and influence healthcare consumers," added Bilyew. "And, when combined with our other marketing and patient engagement services, it can deliver even greater value to providers with a frictionless experience."

Since formally launching in April, WebMD Ignite has quickly become a leader in provider and patient engagement. In addition to HealthAdvisor, the company also offers a wide range of support for all kinds of healthcare organizations – each of which is built to create seamless health experiences that engage, optimize outcomes, and build lifetime value.

WebMD Ignite also recently announced a strategic partnership with Freshpaint that ensures every high-performance growth strategy is implemented with a privacy-first approach.

WebMD Ignite, a division of WebMD and Internet Brands, is the growth partner for healthcare organizations. We guide people to better health at all stages of their journey, from discovery to recovery. Our combination of leading brands in the industry—including WebMD, Medscape, Krames, PulsePoint, Vitals, The Wellness Network, and Mercury Healthcare—offers comprehensive solutions that engage individuals with timely, relevant messaging that optimizes experiences and outcomes, driving loyalty and lifetime value for our clients. Learn more at WebMDIgnite.com.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the health care experience for consumers, patients, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the health care journey, and improve patient care. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

Internet Brands®, headquartered in El Segundo, Calif, is a fully integrated online media and software services company focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal, and Home/Travel. The company's properties and platforms include the WebMD, Medscape, and Henry Schein ONE networks, which are the global leaders in their markets; Nolo, Avvo, and Martindale, which form the largest consumer information provider in the legal market; and CarsDirect, Fodor's Travel, and many others which are leaders in their key verticals such as auto, travel, and home. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com.

