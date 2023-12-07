Decorate for Christmas with Festive and Fun Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables

Discover Classic, Whimsical, and Animated Inflatables for Your Holiday Display

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From a towering Santa Claus to an adorable animated chipmunk, find the perfect Airblown® Inflatables for your home at Lowe's this season! Whether you're drawn to classic charm, whimsical fun, or amusing animation, Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables will deliver holiday joy.

Holiday Classics

Santa : Standing an impressive 12-ft tall, Santa welcomes the Christmas season holding a green wrapped gift in one hand and a candy cane in the other. : Standing an impressive 12-ft tall, Santa welcomes the Christmas season holding a green wrapped gift in one hand and a candy cane in the other.

Nutcracker : Also 12-ft tall, the Nutcracker is festive as can be, holding a giant candy cane and wearing green, red, white and gold. : Also 12-ft tall, the Nutcracker is festive as can be, holding a giant candy cane and wearing green, red, white and gold.

Nativity: Embrace the meaning of Christmas with the Nativity scene, featuring Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus with a sweet lamb and camel. : Embrace the meaning of Christmas with the Nativity scene, featuring Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus with a sweet lamb and camel.

Whimsical Fun

Santa and Reindeer in Car : Santa and his reindeer passenger ride in a red car complete with candy cane accents, peppermint wheels, a festive wreath, and a joyous decorated Christmas tree in the back. : Santa and his reindeer passenger ride in a red car complete with candy cane accents, peppermint wheels, a festive wreath, and a joyous decorated Christmas tree in the back.

Igloo Animals : Declare "There's Snow Place Like Home for the Holidays" with our charming animal scene where a polar bear, seal, and penguin lounge atop an icy igloo. : Declare "There's Snow Place Like Home for the Holidays" with our charming animal scene where a polar bear, seal, and penguin lounge atop an icy igloo.

Yeti: The 9.5-ft tall Yeti is anything but scary, donning a cheerful grin and a red patterned scarf while holding a candy cane. : The 9.5-ft tall Yeti is anything but scary, donning a cheerful grin and a red patterned scarf while holding a candy cane.

Delightful Animation

North Pole Airways : Complete with a spinning propeller, the Christmas-colored "North Pole Airways" airplane features pilot Santa waving from the window. : Complete with a spinning propeller, the Christmas-colored "North Pole Airways" airplane features pilot Santa waving from the window.

Pop Up Santa : A cheery Santa pops out of a red brick chimney, arms extended wide. : A cheery Santa pops out of a red brick chimney, arms extended wide.

Nom Nom Chipmunk : Munching on an acorn while wearing a Santa hat and scarf, this adorable chipmunk is a great way to add humor to your holiday setup. : Munching on an acorn while wearing a Santa hat and scarf, this adorable chipmunk is a great way to add humor to your holiday setup.

Pop Up Bear: Dressed like Santa, a cute polar bear pops out of a wintry blue jack-in-the-box with white snowflakes. : Dressed like Santa, a cute polar bear pops out of a wintry blue jack-in-the-box with white snowflakes.

Find these Airblown® Inflatables and more in-store and online at Lowe's.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

