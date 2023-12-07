CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Karriw Crib Bumpers Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of the Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Lucky_00

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Karriw crib bumpers, sold exclusively on Amazon by Lucky_00, because they pose a suffocation hazard to infants. The crib bumpers are banned by the federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Lucky_00, of China, but the firm has not agreed to recall these crib bumpers or offer a remedy to consumers. Consumers who purchased the product will receive this notice directly.

The crib bumpers were sold online at Amazon.com with the listed brand name Karriw. They were sold during July 2023 for about $39. CPSC evaluated the gray crib bumpers and determined they are subject to the federal ban. CPSC is aware the firm also sold the crib bumpers in additional colors: elephant, pink, and white. The crib bumpers have no markings or labels. They come in four pieces (two long pieces and two short pieces) with straps on the end to tie to the crib rails. The long strips are about 51-inches long and 10-inches wide and the short strips are about 28-inches long and 10-inches wide.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the crib bumpers immediately, cut the padding, and dispose of the bumpers.

Parents and caregivers are reminded:

The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

