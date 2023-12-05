Whitelane Research Names EPAM a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in Germany

Achieving top scores in transformation innovation, service quality, delivery and more, EPAM leads German IT market in customer satisfaction

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been named a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in Germany, achieving high customer satisfaction rankings across multiple industry sectors and evaluation criteria by Whitelane Research, an independent organization focused on IT sourcing research across Europe. This latest recognition reflects EPAM's superior differentiation in customer satisfaction ratings, achieving high scores across customer relationship management, service delivery quality, application services and transformative innovation metrics in the 2023 German IT sourcing market.

"We are delighted to be recognized as one of the highest-ranking IT service providers in Whitelane Research's 2023 IT Sourcing Study for Germany," said Peter Kuerpick, SVP, Germany Managing Director and CTO for Enterprise Software, EPAM. "We're grateful to our customers for their confidence and trust, which reinforces our dedication to consistently deliver on our client-centric account management and service excellence promise. This recognition inspires us to persist in supporting our clients as they accelerate their transformative innovation journeys."

In Whitelane Research's 2023 annual German IT Sourcing Study, more than 245 CIOs from the top IT spending organizations in Germany evaluated more than 700 unique IT sourcing relationships based on key performance indicators and by IT domain, delivering one of the most representative voice-of-the-customer reports on the outsourcing market in Germany. Survey respondents evaluated 28 IT service providers across various performance categories, with EPAM achieving significantly higher-than-average satisfaction ratings in the following categories:

Account Management Quality: EPAM received a rating of 85%

Service Delivery Quality: EPAM received a rating of 83%

General Satisfaction: EPAM received a rating of 80%

Application Services: EPAM received a rating of 80%

Transformative Innovation: EPAM received a rating of 75%

"EPAM has received excellent scores in this year's survey from their clients in Germany, leading them to rank above the typical spread of the market and making them exceptional performers in general satisfaction with service providers," said Jef Loos, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research. "EPAM's clients have shown particular appreciation for the Company's committed account management teams, who demonstrate robust engineering and technical skills and a positive customer-centric mindset that resonates positively."

Recognized by Whitelane Research and clients for superior customer satisfaction, EPAM helps customers in Germany and beyond scale and transform across multiple industries through its innovative strategy, integrated advisory, consulting and design capabilities. This new recognition underscores EPAM's ongoing efforts in bringing to market the latest digital transformation services, product design and engineering capabilities to meet the growing technology modernization requirements of Germany-based customers.

In September 2022, EPAM gained recognition from Whitelane Research as a top IT sourcing vendor in Switzerland. In March 2023, EPAM was acknowledged by Whitelane Research as a top IT sourcing vendor in the Netherlands, and in April 2023, EPAM received similar recognition as a top IT sourcing vendor in the Nordics. More recently in September 2023, EPAM was again named as a top IT sourcing vendor in Switzerland.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021, 2022 and 2023 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multidisciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.

Learn more at www.epam.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets and the broader economy, and the effect that these events may have on our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

