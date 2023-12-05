StarKist® Introduces New Nutritious and Convenient Protein Products

New On-the-Go, Flavorful Protein Pouch and Kit Offerings to Meet Consumers' Active Lifestyles

RESTON, Va., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist® Co., a socially responsible company committed to enriching lives through a variety of nutritious and convenient protein options, is excited to introduce its latest new product innovations for StarKist Tuna and Chicken Creations® Pouches, and StarKist Lunch-To-Go® Kits.

"At StarKist, we've always been dedicated to not only offering the highest quality products but also innovating with tuna, salmon and chicken to meet the growing consumer demand for nutritious, convenient and flavorful protein options," said Tom Aslin, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at StarKist. "Our new products in the 'Creations' Pouch and 'Lunch-To-Go' Kit line embody this commitment, bringing convenience and lean protein without sacrificing taste."

The newest protein pouch additions to StarKist's Chicken Creations® line were created to be enjoyed straight from the pouch or as an addition to your easy meals. StarKist is expanding its single-serve chicken pouch offering by introducing two new flavors, including:

StarKist® Chicken Creations® Southwest Style 2.6 oz Pouch – Premium White Chicken combined with colorful bell peppers and onions in a Southwest Style sauce for a fiesta of flavor. There are 11g of protein and 90 calories per pouch. SRP $2.39

StarKist® Chicken Creations® Roasted Garlic & Herb 2.6 oz Pouch – Premium White Chicken combined with aromatic garlic, along with a dash of basil and oregano for a new take on a traditional favorite. There are 10g of protein and 100 calories per pouch. SRP $2.39

There are also several new and exciting additions in the tuna pouch line-up, as well as the tuna kit offerings, with the following:

StarKist® Tuna Creations® Whole Grain Dijon Mustard Tuna Salad 3 oz Pouch – Enjoy this unique blend of Dijon Mustard flavor with the indulgence of a tasty tuna salad, minus the guilt with 12g of protein and 80 calories per pouch. SRP $1.69

StarKist® Tuna Creations® Tuna for Two – Recognizing the need for sharing or when a single serve pouch just isn't enough, StarKist now offers Tuna for Two in two of its best-selling flavors:

StarKist Lunch-To-Go® Kits – The ideal solution for busy lifestyles who seek flavorful, convenient and nutritious food at home or away, now offered in two fan-favorite flavors:

The new pouches and kits are coming soon to a retailer near you.

ABOUT STARKIST CO.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing nutritious convenient proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve shelf-stable protein pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

