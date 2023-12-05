Shimadzu Medical Systems USA receives an IMV ServiceTrak Award in the RF category for Best Service

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, receives an IMV ServiceTrak Award in the RF Category.

In the recent, 2023 ServiceTrak, Shimadzu Medical Systems USA received the RF ServiceTrak Award for Best Service

In the recent, 2023 ServiceTrak, Shimadzu Medical Systems USA received the RF ServiceTrak Award for Best Service. Shimadzu was presented the IMV Service Trak award during the recent RSNA exhibition in Chicago, IL.

IMV produces a series of proprietary ServiceTrak reports derived from extensive online surveys or phone interviews with radiology professionals in U.S. hospitals and non-hospital locations from IMV's master database of Radiographic system locations. The radiology professionals are asked to rate their level of satisfaction with the equipment manufacturers, system performance, and the service support. The 2023 ServiceTrak™ Imaging awards are based on interviews conducted with respondents in 2,620 imaging locations having 3,584 systems.

Johnny Goossens, National Service Business Director emphasizes that, "We are extremely pleased to receive the IMV award for Best Service for our RF products. What makes this award so meaningful is that it reflects our customers' satisfaction with our RF product portfolio consisting of the FLUOROspeed X1 and the SONIALVISION G4."

About IMV

IMV, established in 1977, is a recognized leader in market research and online publishing for the medical imaging and clinical diagnostic instruments markets. Visit IMV at: www.imvinfo.com

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS)

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Long Beach, CA with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada with a Sales and Marketing office located in Cleveland, OH and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, TX, Kenmore, WA, and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at: www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

For further information about Shimadzu Medical Systems USA or other activities of Shimadzu in North America, please contact us at marketing@shimadzu-usa.com.

For further information contact:

Frank Serrao

800-228-1429

serrao@shimadzu-usa.com

