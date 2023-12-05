MONTECH Unveils the Versatile Mid-Tower with Curved Elegance - The KING 95

Redefined Aesthetics & Elevated Performance

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MONTECH, the leader in PC components, unveils its flagship models: KING 95 and KING 95 PRO. With a durable steel frame and 4mm curved tempered glass, KING 95 offers an immersive panoramic view. After rigorous testing, its industrial-grade glass ensures optimal curvature and unmatched durability. Enhancing user experience with versatile build options and improved cooling, KING 95 comes in Gentleman Black, Pure White, Vibrant Red, or Prussian Blue, redefining PC aesthetics and performance.

Enhanced Cooling

The KING 95 series prioritizes thermal efficiency for peak performance. Its innovative design includes a patented adjustable fan bracket for front rotation and fan support, along with an interchangeable premium mesh front panel to enhance airflow. The easily removable top and side panels, complete with built-in dust filters, ensure optimal airflow. Supporting up to eleven fans, the KING 95 offers a comprehensive cooling solution. The KING 95 PRO comes with six pre-installed ARGB PWM fans, including reversed fans at the bottom and side, and a standard rear fan.

Dynamic Duo Airflow Modes

Achieves efficient case cooling with side and bottom air intake, seamlessly blending function and aesthetics.

Utilizing 3 -directional cooling, it efficiently draws in air from the front, side, and bottom while expelling heat through the top and rear, ensuring rapid and effective cooling.

Aesthetics & Design

Bolstering a seamless blend of aesthetics and versatility, the KING 95 stands out with a stunning 4mm curved tempered glass, providing an uninterrupted panoramic view. Thoughtful design and engineering are evident with its streamlined cable management system, ensuring clutter-free and polished interior. Adding a touch of luminance, the ARGB light strip infuses a dynamic ambiance, allowing users to customize lighting.

Hardware Compatibility

The KING 95 excels in versatility, supporting Mini-ITX to ATX motherboards and accommodating various hardware options. With capacity for up to a 360mm radiator, CPU cooling towers of 175mm height, and clearance for GPUs up to 420mm in length, it's an ideal choice for robust cooling systems. For storage, KING 95 offers ample options for HDDs and SSDs drive bays, providing abundant storage choices.

