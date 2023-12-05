Karma Wallet Named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List in Sustainability and Small & Mighty

4th annual list recognizes Karma Wallet among 215 impactful private companies

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Wallet, a sustainable fintech platform, has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the Sustainability and Small & Mighty categories. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

The list recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, "Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole."

Karma Wallet, and the reloadable prepaid Karma Wallet Card, offers cashback with thousands of sustainable merchants, provides eco-friendly rewards, and educates consumers about the social and environmental impact of the companies they shop with. The Karma Wallet Card integrates with the proprietary impact data platform which combines 30+ data sources and millions of data points to rate 15,000+ brands on their social and environmental initiatives. This data-driven approach allows consumers to make informed purchasing decisions that are aligned with their values, enabling them to take action with their dollars and drive positive change.

"Creating positive impact has always been the primary objective of Karma Wallet. Being named to the Inc. Best in Business list shows that we're on the right path – and that our mission resonates. This is truly just the beginning," said Kedar Karkare, Co-Founder of Karma Wallet.

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories.

The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 215 honored in the list's fourth year.

This award is a huge milestone for the Karma Wallet team – and reflects their company commitment to putting people and planet first. Learn more about the award at www.inc.com/best-in-business .

About Karma Wallet: Karma Wallet is a financial platform that leverages cutting-edge technology and impact data to give consumers tools to be sustainable. The company evaluates thousands of companies on their social and environmental impact. Through Karma Wallet and the Karma Wallet reloadable prepaid debit card consumers can get personalized data around their carbon footprint, insights into their shopping habits, cash back, and sustainable rewards. Contact juliet@theimpactkarma.com for more information.

