Newly Opened Metro Line in Chengdu, China Connects Two International Airports

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 28, Chengdu, China opened a new metro line, Line 19 Phase II, which, unlike previous ones, not only marks the city's rail transit mileage exceeding 600 kilometers, but also connects Chengdu's two international airports, Tianfu International Airport and Shuangliu International Airport, allowing for rapid transit between the two airports in just 30 minutes.

According to Chengdu Metro, the design, research and development, vehicles, and supporting equipment, as well as equipment assembly for this metro line, were all completed by local enterprises, fully realizing "Chengdu-made" for the entire train. This is just the tip of the iceberg, as Chengdu is actively promoting technological innovation, industrial upgrading, and talent aggregation.

In Chengdu Hi-tech Zone, the electronic information industry has developed into a complete industrial chain covering core materials and components, high-end equipment, and end applications. Currently, nearly one-third of China's high-end flexible display screens are produced here. On September 7 of this year, the "2023 World Conference on Display Industry" was held in Chengdu, with the participation of representatives from more than ten countries and regions including the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. During the conference, 95 new display industry and ecosystem projects were signed, with a total investment of 165.6 billion yuan.

Almost at the same time as the 2023 World Conference on Display Industry, the Science City Campus of Chengdu Branch, Chinese Academy of Sciences officially commenced classes, enrolling over 300 postgraduate students. According to Dong Wei, Vice President of the Chengdu Branch, Chinese Academy of Sciences, "The major projects, platforms, facilities, and talents in the Science City are all learning resources for students, which make the integration of education and scientific research more closely and cultivate more new forces to seize the commanding heights of future technology."

The Science City mentioned by Dong Wei is located more than 30 kilometers from the central area of Chengdu and built along the lake, covering an area of 132 square kilometers. It features a concentrated layout of major scientific and technological infrastructure clusters, high-energy-level laboratory clusters, collaborative innovation platform clusters for colleges, universities, and the local government, and industrial innovation platform clusters.

Both technological innovation and industrial upgrading rely on talent. In recent years, Chengdu has attracted 959 specially-appointed experts and 98 top-notch innovation and entrepreneurship teams, with a total talent pool of 6.2232 million people. The influx of talent has further enhanced Chengdu's scientific and technological innovation capabilities and industrial upgrading. As of now, Chengdu has gathered 139 national-level innovation platforms, and the number of high-tech enterprises has increased to 11,500.

Coming to Chengdu and choosing Chengdu is becoming the decision of many people. In 2022, Chengdu's permanent population exceeded 21 million, with a net inflow of approximately 7 million people in the past decade. And this city has many surprises to offer.

Due to its location in the transition zone from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau to low-altitude areas, Chengdu's altitude difference exceeds 5,000 meters, which has created the city's biodiversity advantage. The world's largest giant panda protection and breeding research base is located in the Chengdu urban area, and the city is affectionately called the "City of Pandas". This nickname not only reflects the city's superior geographical and natural environment but also expresses people's respect for Chengdu's efforts to protect the lovely and ancient species.

Additionally, Chengdu is the megacity closest to Europe and Africa in China. Against the backdrop of China's continuous expansion of opening up, Chengdu's location advantage in connecting the Asian and European markets is becoming increasingly apparent. As of now, Chengdu has 66 regular international and regional direct passenger and cargo flights. From January to October this year, Chengdu's aviation hub achieved a passenger throughput of 62.597 million, ranking third among Chinese cities, behind Shanghai and Beijing. Industry insiders predicted that Chengdu's aviation hub passenger throughput would exceed 70 million this year.

"Happy", "energetic", "delicious and fun" are often used to describe Chengdu by Chinese people. Perhaps, for those who want a better life, a visit to Chengdu would be worthwhile.

