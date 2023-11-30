• Engineers can develop AC/DC solutions that are half the size and achieve >95% system efficiency, simplifying thermal design.

TI expands low-power GaN portfolio, enabling AC/DC power adapters to shrink 50% • Engineers can develop AC/DC solutions that are half the size and achieve >95% system efficiency, simplifying thermal design.

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced the expansion of its low-power gallium nitride (GaN) portfolio, designed to help improve power density, maximize system efficiency, and shrink the size of AC/DC consumer power electronics and industrial systems. TI's overall portfolio of GaN field-effect transistors (FETs) with integrated gate drivers addresses common thermal design challenges, keeping adapters cooler while pushing more power in a smaller footprint.

With TI’s low-power GaN portfolio, designers are able to reduce the size of a typical 67-W AC/DC laptop adapter by as much as 50%. (PRNewswire)

For more information, see TI.com/LMG3622.

"Today's consumers want smaller, lighter and more portable power adapters that also provide fast, energy-efficient charging," said Kannan Soundarapandian, general manager of High Voltage Power at TI. "With the expansion of our portfolio, designers can bring the power-density benefits of low-power GaN technology to more applications that consumers use every day, such as mobile phone and laptop adapters, TV power-supply units, and USB wall outlets. Additionally, TI's portfolio also addresses the growing demand for high efficiency and compact designs in industrial systems such as power tools and server auxiliary power supplies."

The new portfolio of GaN FETs with integrated gate drivers, which includes the LMG3622, LMG3624 and LMG3626, offers the industry's most accurate integrated current sensing. This functionality helps designers achieve maximum efficiency by eliminating the need for an external shunt resistor and reducing associated power losses by as much as 94% when compared to traditional current-sensing circuits used with discrete GaN and silicon FETs.

Maximize energy efficiency and simplify thermal design

TI's GaN FETs with integrated gate drivers enable faster switching speeds, which helps keep adapters from overheating. Designers can reach up to 94% system efficiency for <75-W AC/DC applications or above 95% system efficiency for >75-W AC/DC applications. The new devices help designers reduce the solution size of a typical 67-W power adapter by as much as 50% compared to silicon-based solutions.

The portfolio is also optimized for the most common topologies in AC/DC power conversion, such as quasi-resonant flyback, asymmetrical half bridge flyback, inductor-inductor-converter, totem-pole power factor correction and active clamp flyback.

To learn more about the benefits of TI GaN for the most common AC/DC topologies, read the technical article, "The benefits of low-power GaN in common AC/DC power topologies."

Long-term investment in GaN manufacturing

TI has a long history of globally owned, regionally diverse internal manufacturing operations, including wafer fabs, assembly and test factories, and bump and probe facilities across 15 worldwide sites. TI has been investing in manufacturing GaN technology for more than 10 years.

With plans to manufacture more than 90% of its products internally by 2030, TI has the ability to provide customers with dependable capacity for decades to come.

Package, availability and pricing

Production quantities of the LMG3622 and LMG3626 and pre-production quantities of the LMG3624 are available for purchase now on TI.com/GaN.

Pricing starts at US$3.18 in 1,000-unit quantities.

Available in an 8-mm-by-5.3-mm, 38-pin quad flat no-lead package.

Evaluation modules, including the LMG3624EVM-081, start at US$250 .

Multiple payment and shipping options are available.

Pin-to-pin devices without integrated current sensing, LMG3612 and LMG3616, are also available.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

Trademarks

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated