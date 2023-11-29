Cirba Solutions & Call2Recycle Expand Consumer Lithium-Ion Battery Strategic Alliance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirba Solutions, the premiere battery recycling and management company, is expanding their collaboration with Call2Recycle, the nation's premier battery collections, logistics and recycling program. Cirba Solutions will serve as the non-profit's strategic partner in processing post-consumer lithium-ion batteries. Post-consumer batteries are batteries that are most frequently found in items such as cell phones, laptops, tablets, power tools, and other household items.

As a leading lithium-ion battery processor, Cirba Solutions brings unparalleled experience with commercial scale processing of various sources of feedstock including battery plant manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries from vehicles, consumer devices, and various other items. With Cirba Solutions' two lithium-ion processing sites today and a new flagship facility being added, this demonstrates the growing demand for the recovery of critical elements, such as Nickel, Lithium, and Cobalt, in the battery market today.

Under the agreement, Cirba Solutions will handle the processing of consumer lithium-ion batteries gathered by Call2Recycle from around the country and spearhead the separation of critical materials from the batteries to be placed back into the battery supply chain. Call2Recycle will leverage their expertise in safe, efficient, and compliant battery aggregation and collection. Ensuring traceability and transparency is a critical part of both Cirba Solutions and Call2Recycle. This vital link in the supply chain is supported by Call2Recycle's GreenTrax platform, which provides a secure framework for data sharing.

"Cirba Solutions has been a key strategic partner for Call2Recycle by being highly adaptable and innovative. Cirba Solutions' processing capabilities support a critical need in helping to create a better future. This will ensure that we can continue to support sustainably sourced content and do our part to build a circular battery supply chain," said Leo Raudys, CEO and President of Call2Recycle.

"As a leading lithium-ion processor, we have a rich history working with Call2Recycle as our businesses have been collaborating for nearly a decade," said David Klanecky, President & CEO, Cirba Solutions. "Combining our battery recycling knowledge with Call2Recycle's commitment and passion to deliver sustainable and effective recycling options is a win-win for the environment as well as the battery supply chain. Together, we look forward to providing our communities with safe and responsible means of recycling their batteries."

Call2Recycle and Cirba Solutions continue to explore collaboration areas to expand offerings to support convenient and safe collection aimed to increase battery recycling rates.

ABOUT CIRBA SOLUTIONS

Cirba Solutions is the most trusted and only complete service provider in the battery management industry, taking batteries at end-of-life, processing them to extract critical materials and supply these materials back in the supply chain. With an operational, differentiated platform the full suite of capabilities addresses lithium-ion and cross-chemistry battery demand supporting a circular battery supply chain for the industry. It is the leader in end-to-end battery recycling management solutions, offering battery-centric logistics, collection program solutions, second-life applications, and validating cathode production, with technological processes that emphasize environmental compliance. Cirba Solutions combines the resources and expertise of Heritage Battery Recycling, Retriev Technologies, and Battery Solutions.

ABOUT CALL2RECYCLE, INC.

Call2Recycle, Inc. is committed to protecting and preserving the environment through safe and responsible end-of-life battery management. Founded in 1994, the not-for-profit organization works on behalf of stakeholders to provide its battery collection and recycling program to industry and consumers across the U.S. Visit call2recycle.org. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

