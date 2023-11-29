Amsterdam to Welcome the European Compliance & Ethics Community

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) announces its return to Amsterdam for the 12th Annual European Compliance & Ethics Institute (ECEI). The 2024 event will be held at Hotel Okura Amsterdam, 18–20 March 2024. The full agenda is available at corporatecompliance.org/2024ECEI.

(PRNewsfoto/Society of Corporate Compliance) (PRNewswire)

The ECEI was created to support practitioners charged with implementing and maintaining European compliance and ethics programs. More than 250 compliance professionals are expected to attend for insights from industry leaders, peer-to-peer networking, and engagement with solution providers. The conference's robust agenda includes nearly 40 educational sessions led by a distinguished slate of European-based speakers as well as those with expertise in the challenges, solutions, and strategies reflected in the current European compliance and ethics landscape.

Planned session topics include:

Mergers & acquisitions

Anti-corruption

Building a culture of compliance & ethics

Conflict of interest

Third-party risk & due diligence

Multinationals

EU Whistleblowing Directive

ESG

AI tools

Supply chain risks

Data privacy

In addition to traditional corporate compliance and ethics topics, the ECEI will also offer sessions relating to healthcare compliance. The healthcare offerings will provide valuable information for professionals who need guidance on establishing, maintaining, and mitigating risk for compliance programs specifically within healthcare settings.

To learn more about this year's ECEI, visit www.corporatecompliance.org/2024ECEI

About SCCE

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) supports compliance and ethics professionals across industry as part of the overarching mission of SCCE & HCCA, a member-based association with more than 19,000 members in over 100 countries. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide, offering 60+ educational conferences a year, webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development. Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)