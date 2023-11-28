Worthington Steel Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE: WS) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, December 1, replacing Sleep Number Corp. (NASD: SNBR) which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before the open of trading on Monday, December 4. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is spinning off Worthington Steel in a transaction expected to be completed on December 1. Post spin-off, the parent Worthington Industries will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600 and will change its name to Worthington Enterprises Inc. It will also have a GICS sector change to Consumer Discretionary. Sleep Number is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector December 1, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Worthington Steel WS Materials December 4, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Sleep Number SNBR Consumer Discretionary



