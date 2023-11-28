White Castle adds comfort to the winter months with the return of its fan favorite Sloppy Joe Sliders and Mac & Cheese Nibblers

The popular Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe and Spicy Joe Sliders deliver comfort and value as the thermometer drops

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cooling weather is reaching the point where comfort food is needed, and White Castle is here to answer the call. The iconic family-owned restaurant that kick started America's love for fast food, is happy to bring back its popular Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe and Spicy Joe Sliders as well as its Mac & Cheese Nibblers to satisfy comfort cravings during the holidays and throughout the winter season.

These seasonal favorites, which capture the hearts and taste buds of craving customers year after year, are available now until Feb. 4.

The concept of sloppy joes may be familiar, but the uniqueness and flavor profile of these Sliders can be found only at White Castle. The classic Sloppy Joe Slider features lean ground beef made with savory onions, tomatoes and bell peppers for a sweet and tangy flavor. The Smoky Joe Slider is the Sloppy Joe Slider topped with smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onions. The Spicy Joe Slider turns up the heat with spicy jalapeño cheese and jalapeño crisps.

"There are certainly times when neatness is required, but this is the season when it's perfectly reasonable to be comforted with all things sloppy," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our lineup of Sloppy Joe Sliders strikes the right balance of comfort, flavor and craveability for both Cravers and brand-new guests to White Castle."

The Mac & Cheese Nibblers are crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside! They're made with delicious, creamy cheddar cheese and macaroni coated with a craveable crispy batter. The Mac and Cheese Nibblers are available to purchase in three sizes: small (5 Nibblers), medium (12 Nibblers) or a sack (20 Nibblers).

The Sloppy Joe is available for $1.19. The Smoky and Spicy Joe Sliders are $1.49 each. The Joe Six-Pack, which allows the mix and match of any six Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe or Spicy Joe Sliders, sells for $6.99.

