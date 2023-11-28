Park West Gallery SoHo Kicks Off New Auction Series With Debut Event

Auction will be open to the public and feature works from emerging and established New York artists, as well as a wide variety of works from masters.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park West Gallery , one of the world's largest art dealers, announced today a new auction series to be held on Thursday, November 30th at its SoHo, New York City gallery at 411 W Broadway. The debut auction "Take Home a Piece of NYC" will feature works by prominent New York artists including Peter Max, Leslie Lew, Paul Kostabi, and Mark Kostabi, among others.

The Park West SoHo auction series provides a uniquely accessible opportunity for collectors, art enthusiasts, residents, and tourists to view and purchase art in New York. Typically reserved for institutions, deep-pocketed collectors, and ultra-high-net-worth buyers, Park West Gallery is offering access to the world of art and art collection through auctions that are designed for a much broader base of buyers.

"Attending or participating in a live auction is one of those fun, bucket-list experiences that is much harder to attain than it should be," said John Block, the Executive Vice President at Park West Gallery, who will also be calling the Nov. 30th auction. "Often these types of events are open to the public in name only, and the catalog is priced miles out of bounds for all but a small sliver of the city. Our gallery is founded on the principle that art collection should be for everyone, and we're dedicated to reaching art enthusiasts around the world, with a variety of different budgets."

The Park West Gallery SoHo debut auction focuses on artists who call New York home—like Max, Lew, Michael Godard, and the Kostabis—and masters such as Salvador Dali, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Marcel Mouly. The works auctioned will be displayed for public viewing beginning on November 27th. Lots in the auction's catalog are valued between $1,000 and $10,000 and are a mix of replicas and originals.

Since its founding in 1969, Park West Gallery has brought the experience of fine art collection to more than three million customers in a range of locations—everywhere from cruise ships and high-end hotels, to its permanent gallery locations in Hawaii and Las Vegas. Since opening the new SoHo location in late 2022, it has hosted several exhibitions and artist appearances at the beautiful two-story space and is currently displaying a suite of 100 Dali engravings illustrating Dante Alighieri's The Divine Comedy.

"Take Home a Piece of NYC" will be held on Thursday, November 30th, with a catalog preview period beginning at 5:00 p.m. and the auction beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature an open bar, passed plates, and a DJ set, and is open to prospective buyers and spectators alike. If you are interested in attending or if you would like more information about price estimates, catalog previews, or the artists at auction, please email RSVP@hudsoncutler.com .

Park West Gallery has brought the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. No other company has the expertise, insight, or variety of art as Park West Gallery. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone.

For decades, Park West Gallery has brought its unmatched knowledge and customer service to art auctions on cruise ships, fine hotels, weekly live-streaming broadcasts, and gallery locations in New York, Las Vegas, Detroit, and Hawaii. With top-notch framing and delivery services available from our logistics center in Miami, Park West Gallery ensures that art lovers and collectors anywhere can enjoy their art for years to come.

Park West Gallery strives to create an entertaining, educational, and welcoming atmosphere that ignites a passion for the arts. Park West's mission is to make the art world accessible, helping its clients build lasting memories through collecting events, educational seminars, and art exhibitions.

