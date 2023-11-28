2024 outlook from ASU and national economists

Speakers from across the country and region share what's in store for the year ahead at the 60th annual ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A precise 2024 economic outlook would be invaluable, given such an evaluation is complex. While a recession is becoming less likely, many unanswered questions remain, and we are still concerned about inflation. The ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the war in the Middle East, and tensions with China contribute to the continuing instability in the world economy. The sustained popularity of remote work is affecting commercial real estate and office financing. Climate change led to billion-dollar productivity losses in the U.S. economy. But we can give thanks for substantial growth driven by technological investments in Phoenix's West Valley.

Join us at this Economic Forecast Luncheon — hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and sponsored by PNC Bank — where top national and regional experts will present their economic forecasts, answer questions, and advise on these issues.

Who:

Keynote address : Robert J. Barro , Paul M. Warburg Professor of Economics, Harvard University

U.S. economic outlook: Augustine Faucher , Chief Economist, The PNC Financial Services Group

Outlook for the regional and metro economy: Dennis L. Hoffman , Director, L. William Seidman Institute and ASU's Office of the University Economist

When: Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Arizona time)

Where: Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel

Register: wpcarey.asu.edu/efl

