Top Attractions at the Los Angeles Auto Show®: Your Guide to Thanksgiving Week and Weekend

Head to Los Angeles Convention Center thru November 26 to see hundreds of features at North America's most influential auto show

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a strong opening weekend for the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show® there's still plenty of time for visitors to catch the major attractions, seemingly endless array of new cars, special exhibits and driving opportunities, as the show continues to welcome Southern California every day until November 26 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. With hours of things to see and do, organizers have released a convenient must-see list of experiences, with something to appeal to everyone.

MUST-SEE LA AUTO SHOW 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Hundreds of new car, SUV and Truck models on display spanning gas, hybrid and electric options. The 116th Los Angeles Auto Show features displays and brand showcases for Acura, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Lotus, Lucid, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen. Additionally, there are driving and demo opportunities offered to visitors in vehicles from Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Lucid, Mazda, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Subaru, Tesla, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

All-Electrics at LA Auto Show: For the first time in the show's116 year history, every vehicle manufacturer participating has at least one all-electric model as part of its exhibit. These vehicles represent the industry's future, showcasing cutting edge technology, modern powertrains, charging innovation, interior comfort and enhanced entertainment features. Visitors can see over 50 all-electric models (as well as hybrids) during a visit to the LA Auto Show, and drive or ride in dozens of the latest models.

Lucid Gravity was launched on media day at the 2023 LA Auto Show with the new three row SUV drawing crowds since the show opened its doors. With a projected range in excess of 440 miles and intelligent design that can accommodate up to seven adults with their luggage, the brand-new electric features the next generation of Lucid's award-winning, proprietary powertrain. Sitting alongside the Lucid Air, the Gravity with its extraordinary design, will be available in 2024.

Exotics on Display: Fans of exotic sports cars will find plenty to see and snap throughout the show, with enthusiasts specifically directed to Galpin Hall of Customs, Renovatio Motorsports, Kevin Hart Kollection, as well as all the usual eye candy in The Aftermarket Garage. Stars of the show include the new Chevy Corvette E-ray and Z06 Carbon plus customized vehicles from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Lotus, McLaren, Mercedes, Audi, BMW, and more. The ultra-rare Pagani Huayra from Drive It Forward Foundation in the West Atrium makes a strong claim to be the star of this category at the 2023 showing.

Notable Concepts: The Kia EV3 & EV4 concept cars were introduced at the LA Auto Show and are expected to become additions to the company's future electric lineup. Originally teased at a Kia EV Day in its home market, the presence of both cars in Los Angeles is recognition of the important role the Californian market plays in EV adoption and sales. Both the EV3 and EV4 are material-driven concepts designed to promote sustainable materials like bio-plastic and leather substitutes, recycled fabrics, and BTX-free paint. In a surprise appearance, the hybrid Honda Prelude concept arrived on the show floor this year and has had eager fans wondering when the brand will announce more details on the next generation of this popular model.

OVRLand OutPost is a brand-new attraction at the 2023 LA Auto Show and is the ultimate destination for Outdoor Vehicle Recreation enthusiasts. Presented by ovrmag.com, the display features more than 30 curated vehicles built for those with a passion for venturing off the beaten path. Visitors can receive a one-year digital subscription to the magazine while admiring the diverse collection of vehicles and the latest camping equipment from leading suppliers for off-grid adventures. Featuring everything from the latest Jeeps to accessorized Rivians, classic Land Cruisers and fullsize camper conversions, the exhibit showcases the endless possibilities to push your own vehicle to extremes.

Electric Avenue Test Drives! Get behind the wheel and experience firsthand the latest electric vehicles from Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Kia, Lucid, Mazda, Polestar, Porsche, Volkswagen, and Volvo on a nearly one mile course around South Hall at the LA Convention Center.

Other in-vehicle opportunities are also available, with demo rides available from Hyundai, Nissan and VW on indoor EV test tracks inside South, street drives with Ford, Subaru and Tesla, and for adventurous riders, the Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo Ride Experience is a thrill ride for the entire family.

Subaru's New National Parks Exhibit was the perfect setting to host the brand's unveiling of the 2025 Forester. In addition to its completely redesigned exterior, the Forester is packed with updated technology and new features plus the all-important all-weather capability of the Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, 8.7" of ground clearance. and upgraded EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. In addition to showcasing each Subaru model, the National Parks theme highlights the brand's dedication to preservation through an immersive 180-degree LED wall and floor, wilderness-inspired sights, sounds and smells and two levels of viewing.

The Aftermarket Garage is where visitors will find a stunning array of modified cars, trucks and motorcycles. This year's star attractions include South Bay Pop Ups Lowrider and Motorcycle show, Al & Ed's Exclusive, SS Motorsports, Genesis 1 Auto Concepts, Yamaha, Black Classics Car Club and more. With 30 jaw-dropping lowriders on display as well as a host of ultra-luxurious exotics, supercars and premium sports cars, The Aftermarket Garage is an essential part of the LA Auto Show experience.

Kevin Hart Kollection: The superstar's showcase represents the first time his custom-built muscle cars have been seen together in public. Each one is built to the precise specifications of the world-famous comedian, actor and entrepreneur. With a stunning Ferrari showcased alongside his favorite American muscle, the collection represents the pinnacle of Hart's prized collection.

In addition to mind-blowing muscle cars, Kevin's touring DJ, Joey Wells, is performing every day except Thanksgiving, and for Hart fans, an interactive photobooth has been located inside the Kollection as well as the Gran Coramino VIP lounge featuring drinks from Hart's signature Tequila. His 100% plant-based restaurant concept Hart House provides treats to visitors, while his premium nutrition brand VitaHustle offers Hydration Sticks to keep everybody's energy up for their day of automotive exploration.

From the Max series Downey's Dream Cars, Robert Downey Jr chose the LA Auto Show to bring together publicly for the very first time the six classic cars he modified into eco-friendly vehicles. The RDJ Dream Car sweepstakes offers participants a chance to win one of the custom vehicles, with proceeds benefiting Downey's FootPrint Coalition. The diverse collection includes a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette which has had the original 327 Small Block V8 engine replaced with two Hyper 9 electric motors, and the movie star installed a mushroom-based interior fabric from Ecovative to carry the positive message even further.

Well known to the Southern California car cultural scene and a global art icon, Mister Cartoon came to prominence in the Netflix documentary series LA Originals. Show visitors will discover one of Cartoon's most famous creations displayed in the South Atrium. His 1963 International Ice Cream Truck is rarely seen but widely regarded as one of the best examples of lowrider art in the world. Officially finished in 2006 after being painted in Candy Tangerine and emblazoned with images of LA street culture, Mister Cartoon's ten-year passion project will leave visitors spellbound. The same creative talent, which frequently tattoos the world's biggest stars, created the Official Commemorative Print of the 2023 LA Auto Show. Finished as a high-quality fine art piece in limited numbers, the signed print is available for sale at the show.

Subaru WRX Rally Car: As part of its display area, Subaru displayed its latest rally car created by Vermont Sports Car. The vehicle is the next-generation Subaru WRX rally car, which actually won on its debut at the 2023 Ojibwe Forests Rally in August. Driver Brandon Semenuk and co-driver Keaton Williams were also able to secure their second straight American Rally Association (ARA) Championship win in the process. Codenamed VT23r, the all-new WRX rally car has been built for competition in the Open 4WD class of the ARA series. The team will include Travis Pastrana, who will drive a second car during the 2024 season. It is powered by a 2.0L turbo boxer engine, which produces 320hp and 380 lb-ft of torque and uses a SADEV six-speed close-ratio transmission to send power to all four wheels.

Kia Connected Home: As recent emergency situations have shown, the ability for your electric vehicle to power your home (V2H) can provide peace of mind during challenging situations. At the 2023 LA Auto Show, Kia has teamed with up Wallbox to demonstrate that its EV9 can be capable of V2H with an external unit. Capable of more than 4kW, owners could potentially power their home for multiple days from the car's generous batteries. It's one way in which the increasing adoption of electric vehicles can transform our lives as we discover new applications for the technology.

Galpin Hall of Customs is located in the Concourse Hall and Foyer between the South and West Halls at LA Auto Show, so you're never more than a few yards from one of the most exciting exhibition areas at the convention center. As always, it features an incredible collection of vehicles from both the Galpin Museum, Galpin Auto Sports and its dealer group. Fan favorites include a recreation of the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine, an original Batmobile, an original Herbie Beetle and a 1954 Ford Crestline Victoria with a Kompak trailer and roof that can be removed and used as a boat. There's also a spectacular display of Porsches, some special vehicles from Zenvo, Lotus and Aston Martin, plus much more.

Toyota Sports Fair promotes an active mind and healthy body thanks to a number of sports challenges alongside its sprawling exhibit of current vehicle models. With instructors on hand to guide youth participants through each challenge, it's a great way to keep the blood flowing and have fun with the entire family while exploring the LA Auto Show

Ford has created a remarkable experience with the Ford Mustang GT California Special, which was revealed at the show. There's also the public debut of the Street-legal, track-ready supercar Mustang GTD and the Ford "Gamer Van" – a custom collaboration with Full Gaming Squad based on the Transit Trail. Visitors interested in off-road adventures can check out the Bronco Off-Roadeo Ride Experience with its thrilling climb up and down the 38-degree slopes of Bronco Mountain as well as a number of challenging obstacles.

Nissan Thrill Street challenge is a themed display that includes the Nissan Z Tour, trivia challenges, scavenger hunts, Z/Tokyo Scene photo ops and the ARIYA ride along. Visitors who participate in 4 out of 5 Nissan display activities will have the opportunity to step up to the high-energy THRILL MACHINE and spin the wheel for a chance at special prizes.

Interactive Racing is available from Hyundai, Kia, Subaru and VW. Each offers visitors an opportunity to jump into a driving simulator to experience a different level of excitement and performance. At Hyundai's booth in the South Lobby there's an opportunity to pilot one of the company's race cars, while VW allows you to race a friend sitting in its South Hall exhibit while steering a radio-controlled car located in the South Lobby.

TICKETS

While these must-see experiences represents a portion of the incredible activities at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show, it gives a small window into the giant amount of fun to be had at the LA Convention Center from now until November 26. The once-a-year automotive festival is open until November 26, including special hours for Thanksgiving Day, allowing families and groups the opportunity to create memories for years to come.

Ticking for LA Auto Show is cashless. All tickets can be purchased online at laautoshow.com/tickets with a credit card or bank card.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW® (LA AUTO SHOW®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California.

The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center.

