Rado and Untitled Art in Miami Beach: A natural partnership

Rado has a global reputation as the Master of Materials and is equally celebrated for its remarkable design heritage. It makes perfect sense that the Swiss watch brand has partnered with leading independent art fair Untitled Art, for its 12th edition in Miami Beach. This year, Rado, as a proud Official Partner of Untitled Art, will launch striking new interpretations of its game-changing Anatom watch.

The Anatom, first introduced 40 years ago, takes its name from the perfectly anatomical fit of the watch on the wrist and from the rounded sapphire crystal. Its timeless and unique design codes resonate as powerfully today as they did in 1983, when they helped define the spirit of an era. In the decades since it took the watch world by storm, the Anatom has virtually become a Rado trademark and many of the brand's most popular models have been inspired by its style and shape.

On Friday December 7th, visitors to Rado's booth (A31) at Untitled Art during Miami Art Week will have a chance to experience four new Anatom models—Characterised by Rado's design DNA, these new iterations also highlight the brand's signature material, high-tech ceramic. As CEO Adrian Bosshard says, "The new Anatom references stand today – as they did in 1983 – for timeless unique design and incomparable wearing pleasure."

Rado invites everyone attending Untitled Art, Miami Beach 2023 to stop by and Feel the Difference.

Rado is a globally recognised Swiss watch brand celebrated for its pioneering use of high-tech ceramic materials and distinctive design. With a rich heritage of innovation, Rado continues to push the boundaries of traditional watchmaking, creating timepieces that are as durable as they are stylish.

Untitled Art is the leading independent art fair taking place annually on the sands of Miami Beach. Guided by a mission to support the wider art ecosystem, Untitled Art offers an inclusive platform for discovering contemporary art and prioritizes collaboration in each aspect of the fair.

