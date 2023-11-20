Jollibee Brings Its Signature Taste and Iconic Chickenjoy Fried Chicken to Dallas, TX on November 29, 2023

Ahead of the brand's 100th store opening in North America, Jollibee's first Dallas location marks its sixth location in Texas and its 70th store in the U.S.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant brand lauded for its mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken, crispy and juicy chicken sandwiches, and delectable Peach Mango Pie dessert, will open its first location in Dallas, TX on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Located at 4703 Greenville Avenue, the new Jollibee is situated just northeast of the city's vibrant Lower Greenville community. Come treat yourself to "the best chain fried chicken in America," as declared by Eater.com , as Jollibee continues on its mission to win the hearts and palates of new fans with its delicious food and uniquely joyful dining experience.

Following successful openings in Houston, San Antonio, and Plano in years prior, Jollibee's arrival to Texas' third-largest city is a testament to the chain's aggressive North American expansion and company-wide goal to bring a taste of home, happiness, and (chicken) joy to hungry consumers around the world. The new restaurant is slated to attract a diverse mix of suburban and urban locals who cherish the neighborhood's rich cultural scene and welcome new additions to the extensive family of neighborhood restaurants—making Jollibee's arrival a fitting addition to an ever-growing food landscape in central Texas.

For those planning to check out the new Jollibee – Dallas location, here are the key details:

Address: 4703 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas , 75206

Store Hours: 9AM – 10PM , seven days a week

How to Order: This location will offer dine-in, take-out, and online ordering

"We are excited to grow our presence and spread joy in Texas, especially as it is currently enjoying such tremendous growth," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "Dallas is not only booming, it is also rich with culture and diversity, which creates the perfect setting to bring our warm and vibrant energy to residents looking to explore and learn about Jollibee and all our amazing, flavorful menu items."

Don't forget to relish in these must-try menu items when you visit:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee's signature crispy and juicy bone-in friend chicken. Also available in a spicy version. : Jollibee's signature crispy and juicy bone-in friend chicken. Also available in a spicy version.

Chicken Sandwich : A crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet is spread with umami mayo, and sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun. : A crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet is spread with umami mayo, and sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich : The spicy version of the cult classic features a sriracha mayo spread and is adorned with fresh jalapeño slices for added heat and crunch. : The spicy version of the cult classic features a sriracha mayo spread and is adorned with fresh jalapeño slices for added heat and crunch.

Peach Mango Pie: Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes tucked in a warm, light, and crispy crust. : Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes tucked in a warm, light, and crispy crust.

Jollibee store openings in the U.S. are a celebration for loyal fans and first-time customers to gather as a community to satisfy their cravings for tasty food that is a delicious reminder of home for some, and a new, exciting treat for others. Across North America, Jollibee is making strides by expanding its footprint in markets, such as Sterling Heights, MI, Brooklyn, NY and Chantilly, VA, before opening the brand's 100th store with the celebratory, invigorating energy that is customary at all Jollibee store openings.

Jollibee's new Dallas store location is just a few miles away from its Plano location, which opened in 2020, and joins its four other Texas locations spanning Houston (2) and San Antonio (1), and Missouri City (1), as Jollibee continues to take North America by storm.

Follow along at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram, and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on Jollibee's upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including product launches and promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 6,200 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Australia.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone. To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

