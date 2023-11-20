IDENTITY DIGITAL NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S 1000 EXCELLENCE INDEX

Identity Digital Ranked Among 1000 US Companies Recognized for Exceeding Best Practices in Financial Responsibility, Stakeholder Ratings, and Social Responsibility Ratings

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek announced their annual rankings for the 1000 Excellence Index, and Identity Digital ™, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies was included on the list. The 2024 Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index is the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

'This recognition reaffirms that good business is not just about profit but also about positively impacting society.' - Akram J. Atallah , CEO of Identity Digital.

The Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index is a list of the top 1000 companies that have demonstrated best practices in financial responsibility, stakeholder ratings, and social responsibility ratings.

The results were determined after the Best Practice Institute analyzed over half a million data points and created a proprietary scoring system to measure everything from financial practices to customer reviews, ESG commitments, and more to build the first 1000 Excellence Index.

"We believe in the power of diversity, inclusivity, and ethical business practices as the foundation of our success," said Akram J. Atallah, CEO of Identity Digital. "We are honored to be recognized on Newsweek's 1000 Excellence Index, a testament to our commitment to providing an equitable workplace and empowering individuals to share their unique stories through descriptive domain names. Our dedication to ensuring customer and partner security and satisfaction while adhering to ethical standards has contributed to our ranking. This recognition reaffirms our belief that good business is not just about profit but also about positively impacting society."

Companies have been assessed on several pivotal criteria, including:

Employee Rating: How those employees at the corporation's heart perceive their employer.





Customer Rating: How the corporation's customers view its products, services, and ethics.





ESG Risk Rating & Ethical Impact: A deep dive into a company's environmental, social, and governance risks, combined with its ethical footprint.





ISO Standards Adherence: Compliance with international quality and safety standards.





R&D Spending: Investment in innovation and the future.





Global Compact Status: Alignment with the UN's principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.





BBB Rating & Accreditation (for small companies): Recognizing smaller entities that meet the Better Business Bureau's standards.





Number of Customer Complaints: A transparent look at customer grievances, shedding light on a corporation's commitment to rectification and improvement.

"Doing good business means more than just turning a profit. In our fast-paced economy, it can be easy to lose sight of the value of companies that strive to be good for customers, employees, and society at large," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. "The Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index takes a 360-degree look at companies, assessing what their employees say about the company, how customers view their products, and how well the business is run in terms of safety, sustainability, diversity, and innovation. Our goal: to provide our readers with an informed view of the firms that are living up to the highest standards."

"Celebrating ethical corporations is essential in an age where corporate scandals and unethical practices dominate headlines. These corporations serve as beacons of hope, reminding us that running a successful business does not have to come at the expense of ethical integrity," said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. "They serve as role models for other companies, inspiring them to adopt similar practices and promoting a sense of accountability in the corporate world. By celebrating these ethical corporations, we can encourage others to follow in their footsteps and work towards a more just and sustainable business landscape."

For the full list of the 2024 Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/newsweek-excellence-index-2024.

Methodology

To identify the top 1000 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated based on several criteria including Employee rating, Customer rating, ESG risk rating, ESG/Ethical impact, Adherence to ISO standards, R&D spending, Global Compact Status, Financial performance, BBB Rating and Accreditation, Number of customer complaints among others. Each of the criteria considered is equally ranked in importance.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider, and the research team behind the Excellence 1000 Index.

For more information on how to apply to become considered for the 2025 Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index go to: excellence.bestpracticeinstitute.org.

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world's largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDs such as .photography, .studio, .live, .technology, and .restaurant, Identity Digital supports around 25 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, Identity Digital enables customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com . Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.

Media Contacts:

Sacha Arts

Bella Vista Communications for Identity Digital

sacha@bellavista.agency

+1-408- 458.6316

Kerry Gilliam

Head of Customer Success & Marketing, Best Practice Institute

kerry.gilliam@bestpracticeinstitute.org

+1-508-577-5915

