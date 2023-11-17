Fosun International Wins "Best in ESG Practices" and "Best in ESG Report" at TVB ESG Awards 2023

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9 November 2023, the TVB ESG Awards 2023 (the "Awards"), organized by Television Broadcasts Limited ("TVB") was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. Fosun International was honored with "Best in ESG Practices" and "Best in ESG Report" at the Awards.

Mr. Michael Wong, Deputy Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Dr. the Honorable Lam Ching-choi, a non-official member of the Executive Council of the Hong Kong SAR and Chairman of the Council for Carbon Neutrality & Sustainable Development, served as officiating guests and delivered speeches at the Awards. Evaluated by a professional judging panel based on various aspects, the Awards aims to select industry leaders who have demonstrated outstanding performance in ESG and sustainable development.

TVB pointed out that Fosun International is a deserving winner of the "Best in ESG Practices" and "Best in ESG Report". Fosun International has complied well with the disclosure requirements from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and made reference to other reporting standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition, Fosun International ESG Report not only demonstrated Fosun's business-focused strategy, it also well elaborated how Fosun has been adhering to the original aspiration of "Contribution to Society". In the course of continuous development, Fosun has leveraged its increasingly sophisticated industrial ecosystem to actively contribute to people's livelihood and public welfare worldwide.

Fosun joins hands with its global industrial ecosystem to promote sustainability globally

After over 30 years of development, Fosun has grown into a global innovation-driven consumer group with a focus on Health, Happiness, Wealth and other business segments in more than 35 countries and regions. While growing its business operations, Fosun has been also actively undertaking corporate social responsibility. Leveraging Fosun's global industrial ecosystem to achieve "multiplying growth", the Group is dedicated to creating a better world.

As a responsible global citizen, Fosun has continued to strengthen sustainable development management, implement and monitor Fosun's ESG strategies and targets. Fosun joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact in 2014 and is committed to the global commitment of sustainable development. The Group fully supports the ten principles of the UN Global Compact in the fields of human rights, labor, environment, anti-corruption, etc., continuously promotes their close integration with its own ESG strategies and actively engages its member companies in the implementation of ESG strategies.

Fosun has incorporated "Business for Good" into the "global organization + local operations" business model. As a result, "Business for Good" has been tightly combined with the cross-regional, cross-cultural and cross-organizational operational capability in Fosun's global industrial ecosystem. On the one hand, Fosun has introduced overseas enterprises with excellent ESG practices into China. With the local operational capabilities accumulated over years, Fosun reenergized sustainable products and services and promoted the ecological transition and the replacement of sustainable consumption and production patterns in China. On the other hand, relying on the global operational capabilities, Fosun has also brought the world innovative technologies, quality products and best ESG practices of various countries, including China, with a view to creating happier lives for families worldwide.

Taking Artesun® (artesunate for injection) innovated and self-developed by Fosun Pharma as an example, Artesun® is the preferred treatment of severe malaria recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). It has become a well-known Chinese innovator drug in Africa and the world. So far, Artesun® has been used to treat more than 60 million patients with severe malaria worldwide, most of whom were African children under five years old. In June 2023, the second-generation artesunate for injection Argesun® independently developed by Fosun Pharma was prequalified by the WHO prequalification (WHO-PQ), becoming the first injectable artesunate presented with a single solvent system with the WHO-PQ, which is expected to further enhance the accessibility of innovative antimalarial drugs and save more lives.

Domestically, Fosun Foundation launched the Rural Doctors Program in 2017. As of today, the Rural Doctors Program has covered 78 counties in 16 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions across China, supporting 23,956 rural doctors and benefiting 3 million grassroots families.

In addition to Fosun International, award recipients of the"Best in ESG Practices" and "Best in ESG Report" include Hong Kong well-known companies such as MTR Corporation, Link REIT, Henderson Land Development, Sino Land, and NWS Holdings.

