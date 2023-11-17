CULINARY SUPERSTAR GUY FIERI ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL FLAVORTOWN FEST IN COLUMBUS, OHIO - JUNE 1-2, 2024

CHEF, RESTAURATEUR, BESTSELLING AUTHOR & AWARD-WINNING TV HOST BRINGS

THE HEAT TO HOMETOWN WITH FOOD, FLAVOR & FUN EXTRAVAGANZA

Tickets are available now at Flavortownfest.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef, restaurateur, bestselling author, award-winning TV host, and culinary superstar Guy Fieri announced today the inaugural Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest, an action-packed weekend of food, flavor and fun in Fieri's signature style and birthplace of Columbus, Ohio, taking place June 1-2, 2024. Redefining the traditional festival experience, the two-day fun fest will fuse food and funk, bringing to life the one and only Flavortown, embodying Fieri's larger-than-life energy and charitable spirit every step of the way. Two-day tickets are on sale now starting at $155 and can be purchased at www.flavortownfest.com.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest (PRNewswire)

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest will take over The Lawn at CAS, a 54-acre campus located on the scenic Olentangy River, which runs through the heart of the city. Guy Fieri has called his friends, including the nation's top chefs and jaw-dropping music artists to make the inaugural event one you can't miss. From the most exciting restaurants, vendors and culinary demos to hands-in-the-air superstar performances, Flavortown Fest will offer the ultimate experience for foodies ready to eat, drink and party with the Mayor of Flavortown. Flavortown Fest is bound to surprise you at every turn just when you think you've seen it all.

"I was actually born in Columbus, Ohio, so one might say it's pretty much the birthplace of Flavortown," said Fieri. "But in 2024, we're making it official with the launch of Flavortown Fest, two full days of awesome music, the best chefs, real deal food from around the nation and a whole lotta fun that you're gonna have to see to believe! This festival will truly be the first of its kind and I couldn't be more stoked to bring it to my original hometown."

Committed to making an impact on the community, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest in partnership with the Guy Fieri Foundation, will donate a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold to support various charities in and around the Columbus area with a focus on First Responders, Veterans and more.

"We are so proud to host the inaugural Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest on The Lawn at CAS," added Dr. Michael Dennis, Vice President CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society. "The Lawn has become a premier destination for the biggest events in Columbus and Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest will be no exception. This is going to be an exceptional culinary, music and entertainment experience for the city that's full of fun and will help support the efforts of our hardworking community."

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest will be unlike any other festival. Like Guy, it will be bold, loud, bad-ass, and full of flavor with unparalleled surprises, one-of-a-kind programming and Guy-curated curveballs all weekend long.

Additional events, programming and headline performances will be announced soon. Two-day GA and GA+ tickets are on sale now and fans who purchase tickets between November 18 and December 9* will be eligible for VIP upgrades at Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest. VIP and hospitality experiences will be available to take the flavor up a notch with premium seating, exclusive access and more.

For more information, visit www.flavortownfest.com and be sure to keep up with us on social at @FlavortownFest on all platforms.

*Terms and conditions are available on the website.

About Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest is a one-of-a-kind festival embodying the bold spirit of Guy Fieri filled with fun, flavor and festivities from the mind of the Mayor of Flavortown himself – this is not your average festival! Guy Fieri is one of the most compelling celebrity chefs in the world, building his empire on an unparalleled fan base of foodies and flavor seekers.

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is one of the world's most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of Flavortown and the face of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. Fieri's thriving business empire has grown to include over 80 restaurants worldwide, Hunt & Ryde vineyard, Santo tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich cigars. Guy began his love affair with food at the age of ten, selling soft pretzels from a three-wheeled bicycle cart he built with his father called "The Awesome Pretzel Cart." After selling pretzels and washing dishes for six years, Guy earned enough money to pursue his dream of studying abroad in Chantilly, France, where he gained a profound appreciation for international cuisines and further strengthened his passion for food. He returned to the US and graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas with a degree in Hospitality Management. Upon his graduation, Guy jumped headfirst into the restaurant business, ultimately opening his own casual dining concepts in Northern California. In 2006, Guy won Food Network's, The Next Food Network Star and was awarded his own series, the Emmy-nominated Guy's Big Bite. Since that time, Guy has taken food television by storm as host of top-rated TV shows including the iconic, Emmy-nominated Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and Guy's Ranch Kitchen. Additionally, Guy and his team at Knuckle Sandwich, LLC, have created a thriving culinary empire. With more than 80 restaurants around the world, Guy's culinary creations are enjoyed by tens of thousands every day.

About The Guy Fieri Foundation:

The Guy Fieri Foundation, established in 2011, originally aimed to teach the next generation of chefs how to cook. Over the years, the foundation's mission has evolved to include supporting first responders in disaster locations and celebrating local heroes, military personnel, and veterans. Through food, cooking, and education, The Guy Fieri Foundation nourishes, uplifts, and encourages our communities. To learn more about our work, please visit www.guyfierifoundation.org .

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

