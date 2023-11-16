Wear what you want, when you want with Knix's newest innovation: Leakproof Shapewear

The all-in-one solutions for when leaks occur

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knix, intimate apparel brand and champion of living unapologetically free is excited to announce its new innovation in Leakproof technology: Leakproof Shapewear absorbing about 0.8 - 3 tsp of liquid, which is the equivalent of about 1-3 regular tampons or about 1-2 pantyliners.

Knix is the ultimate destination for Base Layers: Bras, Underwear, and Shapewear designing products for real bodies. The new Leakproof Shapewear offerings give people the freedom to wear what they want, when they want - combining form, fashion and function. These new innovations in Leakproof Shapewear provide an all-in-one solution giving people the option to go commando and achieve the seamless look they expect from shapewear with the added protection of leakproof technology.

Designed to make you feel comfortable in your own skin any day of the month, our Leakproof Shapewear enhances your natural shape - giving you the confidence to feel protected against life's leaks.

The new Leakproof Shapewear is available in two different silhouettes: the Leakproof High Rise Shaper Short and the Leakproof High Rise Shaper Brief - both perfect base layers to wear under your favorite outfits for a seamless look and feel. The Knix Leakproof Shapewear is available in sizes XS to XXXXL. The Leakproof High Rise Shaper Short retails for $65 USD and the Leakproof High Rise Brief retails for $55 USD. The new Leakproof Shapewear is launching November 16th, 2023.

To learn more about the new Leakproof Shapewear, click here or visit us in stores across Canada and California.

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space.

